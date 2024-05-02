GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Cupcake recipes & sell price

Disney Dreamlight Valley cupcake recipeDisney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has added several new recipes for different kinds of cupcakes. This guide goes over how to make them all.

The recent Thrills & Frills update added even more cupcake recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley players to prepare.

While a basic Cupcake recipe was introduced as part of the A Rift in Time expansion back in December 2023, the new update expands the game offerings with several recipes you can make whether you have the DLC or not.

Here’s every Cupcake recipe you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as how to make them and their sell price.

How to make Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Stitch cupcake recipeDisney / Gameloft

The basic recipe for Cupcakes requires Agave, a DLC-exclusive ingredient. However, the rest require these basic ingredients:

  • Wheat
  • Milk
  • Sugarcane
  • Butter

On top of this, you’ll need to use either a Scallop, an Apple, a Blueberry, a Coconut, or a Raspberry depending on your chosen cupcake.

Wheat seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 2 Star Coins each.

Milk and Butter can be purchased from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins and 190 Star Coins respectively.

Sugarcane seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach for 17 Star Coins each.

Then you’ll find Scallops on the ground in Dazzle Beach, Apples and Coconuts on trees, and Blueberries and Raspberries on bushes around your Valley.

For more details on where to find seeds and how long it takes to grow each kind, check out our guide on Dreamlight Valley’s crops.

Every Cupcake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are currently 6 Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of which is exclusive to the A Rift in Time DLC. The other five are available to all players.

The recipes are as follows:

MealIngredientsSell PriceStar Rating
Cupcakes*1 Wheat, 1 Egg, 1 Cherry, 1 Agave433 Coins4 Stars
Mermaid Cupcake1 Milk, 1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Scallop785 Coins5 Stars
Minnie Cupcake1 Milk, 1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Apple745 Coins5 Stars
Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake1 Milk, 1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Raspberry738 Coins5 Stars
Spaceship Earth Cupcake1 Milk, 1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Coconut772 Coins5 Stars
Stitch Cupcake1 Milk, 1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Blueberry751 Coins5 Stars

Any dishes marked with * are DLC-exclusive.

