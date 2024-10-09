How to get and equip Wings to fly in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Up until now, Wings were just a fun little accessory to customize in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But with the Jungle Getaway update, they’re finally useful.

If you’ve got some wings gathering dust in your wardrobe, it’s time to dust them off and put them back on your DDV character.

According to the Jungle Getaway patch notes, equipping Wings will transform your gliding animation into flying. Here’s how you can get and use Wings.

How to get wings in DDV

You can get wings as a reward for completing certain quests, clearing duties from the Star Path, or purchasing them at the Premium Shop.

Here are a few wings you can get right now:

At level 22 , you get the Sparkly Wings as part of the royal attire set.

, you get the as part of the royal attire set. At level 38 , you get the Thorny Wings as part of the Forgetting costume.

, you get the as part of the Forgetting costume. After completing The Dark Castle main story quest, you get the Cardboard Wings.

main story quest, you get the After completing Buzz Lightyear’s level 10 friendship quest, you get the Space Ranger Wings.

While the current Star Path, The Night Show, doesn’t feature any wings, Star Paths have historically been a great way to get a pair of these. Some include the Raven Wings from the Villain’s Star Path and the Wings of Winter from the Royal Winter Star Path.

Other wings, like the Rainbow Wings, are exclusive to the Premium Shop, and I expect they will make a return pretty soon.

How to equip Wings and fly

To equip Wings and fly, open your Wardrobe and look for the Gliders tab. If you equip your wings from this menu, as opposed to from the Wings menu, you’ll be able to fly and use them as a glider.

After equipping them, close the Wardrobe menu and hold shift on PC, B on Xbox, square on PlayStation, or ZL on Nintendo to fly with your wings in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Make sure you’ve got enough stamina, which shouldn’t be an issue with Tiana’s Stall. As cool as Wings are, they’re not the only thing that the Jungle Getaway patch added; you can unlock Timon and Pumbaa as long as meet the requirements.