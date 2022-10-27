Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete the Circle of Life

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Scar update introduced multiple main quests and a friendship quest line that helps you get rid of those pesky bones in the Sunlit Plateau. Here’s how to complete the Circle of Life quest and finally get them out.
One of the more unique elements of Disney Dreamlight Valley is its quests. For a life-sim game like this one, it’s rare to see quest lines. However, such an addition is extremely popular, especially when it comes to helping a villain destroy something many already wanted gone.
Scar’s Circle of Life quest will get rid of those bones blocking the way in the Sunlit Plateau and let you have free reign over Scar’s ‘kingdom’. We’ve compiled exactly how to complete it so you can get back to cooking, harvesting, and exploring.
Contents
- Reach Level Seven friendship with Scar
- Speak to Scar and Mother Gothel
- Find the Old Bones
- Craft Purified Night Shards
- Put the Old Bones in the Volcanic Geyser
- Harvest the Flower of Bones and enchant the shovel
- Remove the bones
Reach Level Seven friendship with Scar
To start the Circle of Life quest you need to first get to level seven friendship with Scar.
This can be done by speaking to him once a day, hanging out with him, and giving him his favorite gifts.
Speak to Scar and Mother Gothel
Once you’re level seven with Scar, speak to him to start the quest. He will express his frustrations that bones are blocking ‘his kingdom’ and will ask you to speak to Mother Gothel to remove them at once.
Head over to Mother Gothel and she will tell you to upgrade your Royal Shovel. To do so you’ll need to make a potion that requires two different ingredients:
- Old Bones
- Ten Purified Night Shards
Find the Old Bones
The harder element of this quest is trying to find the Old Bones.
To do so, you’ll want to go back into the Vitalys Mines and look for a sparkling set of bines on the floor. The best way to find them is to enter the cave, turn left, follow the path and take the next right, then go left immediately.
Craft Purified Night Shards
When you’ve picked up the Old Bones, you need to create ten Purified Night Shards. This is done using:
- Five Night Shards
- One Dream Shards
You can find Shards hidden within Night Thorns, as gifts from an animal when you to give them their favorite food, or by digging sparkling mounds. Once you’ve got the materials, craft ten of these at your crafting table and head back to Scar.
Put the Old Bones in the Volcanic Geyser
Scar will tell you to turn the Old Bones into Ash. Simply head into his house, look for the Volcanic Geyser, and place the old bones inside.
What will come out are Ashes. Take them and plant them anywhere in the Valley. You’ll need to be vigilant and water them when needed. However, they should grow in less than an hour.
Harvest the Flower of Bones and enchant the shovel
Once grown, you’ll be able to harvest what is now called a Flower of Bones.
This is the last piece required to create the potion so head to a crafting station and make the Roaring Shovel Head.
Next, go into your inventory and combine the Roaring Shovel Head with your original Royal Shovel to upgrade it.
Remove the bones
With your fully upgraded Shovel, go and test out its new powers in the Sunlit Plateau. Dig up the bones blocking the wooden bridge and you’ll be prompted to speak to Scar for the last time. Then the quest will be complete.
With your fully upgraded Shovel, go and test out its new powers in the Sunlit Plateau. Dig up the bones blocking the wooden bridge and you'll be prompted to speak to Scar for the last time. Then the quest will be complete.
