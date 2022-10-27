Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete the Circle of Life

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Scar update introduced multiple main quests and a friendship quest line that helps you get rid of those pesky bones in the Sunlit Plateau. Here’s how to complete the Circle of Life quest and finally get them out.

One of the more unique elements of Disney Dreamlight Valley is its quests. For a life-sim game like this one, it’s rare to see quest lines. However, such an addition is extremely popular, especially when it comes to helping a villain destroy something many already wanted gone.

Scar’s Circle of Life quest will get rid of those bones blocking the way in the Sunlit Plateau and let you have free reign over Scar’s ‘kingdom’. We’ve compiled exactly how to complete it so you can get back to cooking, harvesting, and exploring.

Contents

Disney / Gameloft Reach level seven with Scar to initiate the Circle of Life quest.

Reach Level Seven friendship with Scar

To start the Circle of Life quest you need to first get to level seven friendship with Scar.

This can be done by speaking to him once a day, hanging out with him, and giving him his favorite gifts.

Speak to Scar and Mother Gothel

Once you’re level seven with Scar, speak to him to start the quest. He will express his frustrations that bones are blocking ‘his kingdom’ and will ask you to speak to Mother Gothel to remove them at once.

Head over to Mother Gothel and she will tell you to upgrade your Royal Shovel. To do so you’ll need to make a potion that requires two different ingredients:

Old Bones

Ten Purified Night Shards

Find the Old Bones

The harder element of this quest is trying to find the Old Bones.

To do so, you’ll want to go back into the Vitalys Mines and look for a sparkling set of bines on the floor. The best way to find them is to enter the cave, turn left, follow the path and take the next right, then go left immediately.

Craft Purified Night Shards

When you’ve picked up the Old Bones, you need to create ten Purified Night Shards. This is done using:

Five Night Shards

One Dream Shards

You can find Shards hidden within Night Thorns, as gifts from an animal when you to give them their favorite food, or by digging sparkling mounds. Once you’ve got the materials, craft ten of these at your crafting table and head back to Scar.

Put the Old Bones in the Volcanic Geyser

Disney / Gameloft Place the bones into the Geyser to create Ashes.

Scar will tell you to turn the Old Bones into Ash. Simply head into his house, look for the Volcanic Geyser, and place the old bones inside.

What will come out are Ashes. Take them and plant them anywhere in the Valley. You’ll need to be vigilant and water them when needed. However, they should grow in less than an hour.

Harvest the Flower of Bones and enchant the shovel

Once grown, you’ll be able to harvest what is now called a Flower of Bones.

This is the last piece required to create the potion so head to a crafting station and make the Roaring Shovel Head.

Next, go into your inventory and combine the Roaring Shovel Head with your original Royal Shovel to upgrade it.

Remove the bones

With your fully upgraded Shovel, go and test out its new powers in the Sunlit Plateau. Dig up the bones blocking the wooden bridge and you’ll be prompted to speak to Scar for the last time. Then the quest will be complete.

That’s how to complete the Circle of Life quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the Flower of Bones to grow, take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

How to earn Star Coins fast | How to make ratatouille | Where to find the Royal Tools | How to feed animals & their favorite foods | All fish locations and sale prices | All recipes | How to get clay | How to solve the cave puzzle | How to remove mushrooms | Gem locations and sale prices | Ingredients guide | Lost Diaries locations | How to get Rich Soil fast | Where to find Dried Ginger