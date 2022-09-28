Can you remove the Sunlit Plateau bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley has some pesky bones in the Sunlit Plateau that stop you from getting through to half of the region. So can you remove them? Let’s find out.

There are currently eight different sections within Disney Dreamlight Valley, and each one comes with its own characters, quests, and difficulties. One of the main difficulties comes in the form of giant tree stumps, mushrooms, shells, or bones.

While removing many of these obstacles simply requires progressing through the game and making friends with the characters, the bones don’t seem to be that easy. So, can you remove the bones in the Sunlit Plateau?

Can you remove the bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Unfortunately, you currently can’t remove the bones in the Sunlit Plateau. Typically, when it comes to similar objects like the mushrooms, or the tree stumps that often block the path of the other regions in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can complete a character quest to remove them.

It’s entirely likely that these bones will follow the same technique, it’s just the problem that the character in question is not available yet.

Considering the fact that the Sunlit Plateau is home to the Elephant Graveyard and the notion that Scar will be arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley soon, we think he will be the character to speak to. Hopefully we can then get rid of those pesky bones.

How to bypass the bones in the Sunlit Plateau

Disney / Gameloft There are two ways you get past the pesky bones in the Sunlit Plateau.

While waiting for Scar to arrive, there are two different ways you can bypass the bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Wishing Well trick

The first is called the Wishing Well trick. It’s an easy way to get through barriers like this without needing to unlock adjacent regions. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Go into building mode Pick up the unlocked Wishing Well in the Sunlit Plateau Move it through the blocked pathway Place it Teleport to the moved Wishing Well

This will give you free transport into that blocked area, although you will need to move the Wishing Well again to teleport back out.

The Forgotten Lands

Plenty of locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley have other regions nearby, so you can get around in more ways than one. Unfortunately, the only way into the blocked side of the Sunlit Plateau is through the Forgotten Lands.

If you prefer to go through that region then you’ll need 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock it. Head there and go to the southern route into the Sunlit Plateau.

While you may not be able to get rid of the bones just yet, it’s expected that we will soon be able to clear up pathways with the help of Scar. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

