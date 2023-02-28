Disney Dreamlight Valley update 3 hotfix early patch notes: Quest and bug fixes, more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is soon to release a new hotfix for their third major update, introducing fixes for quests, rewards, and frustrating bugs. Here’s everything coming in the new Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix patch.

While the third major update may have introduced two new characters, a variety of quests, new recipes, and more, it also added a few frustrating bugs. Luckily, just two weeks after the initial update, the Disney Dreamlight Valley developers took to Twitter to announce the impending release of a hotfix, eliminating all those bugs and making the game run smoother for all.

They also gave some hints regarding what will be in this hotfix. So, we’ve put together everything we know about the upcoming patch and will be updating this article with the full patch notes when they are released.

Disney / Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley is constantly aiming to fix frustrating bugs.

What’s going to be in the Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix patch?

The hotfix will be prioritizing multiple bugs present through the third major update. However, it will mainly be fixing problems that have recently occurred through the recent changes.

These alterations include fixing the common problem where quests block your ability to feed critters, progression blockers such as during Stitch’s Hobby quest, broken reward drops, and so much more. It will also be allowing players the chance to place their main chest outside, furthering useful design and convenience.

When the hotfix is fully released we will be updating this article to show everything that’s changing for Disney Dreamlight Valley, so be sure to check back soon to see if your frustrating bug has been squashed.

So, those are all the patch notes for the Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix. While waiting for your game to update take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

