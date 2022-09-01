Atomic Heart: Release window, gameplay, trailers, platforms & everything we know

Atomic Heart is a fascinating-looking shooter that looks to reinvent history with its unique timeline. We know plenty of details about this interesting FPS that has been a long time in the making for developers Mundfish.

The world of Atomic Heart is vastly different from what we know in real-life 2022 as the USSR’s ability to accelerate the use of robotics and advanced engineering in the 1930s helped them to become a powerhouse, defeat the Nazis much earlier, and in turn unleash malfunctioning horrors in the world.

This game borrows elements from other notable first-person shooters such as Bioshock and DOOM, but its own twists and spectacular action make it one of the most eye-catching upcoming propositions in gaming.

Atomic Heart doesn’t have a date set in stone for the game’s release, but the devs have outlined the end of 2022 as the release window for the FPS title.

Gamescom 2022 gave the game some more exposure and highlighted how far the game has come, so we’d expect the game to meet the Oct-Dec 2022 period outed.

Atomic Heart gameplay

Like some of the aforementioned shooters we mentioned that Atomic Heart is being compared to, the game features tons of grizzly melee gadgets to take down enemies and they are complemented nicely by a handy arsenal of customizable and upgradable guns that can incinerate and obliterate.

Physical weapons are also backed up by powers that allow the player to use telekinesis or even freeze enemies — there’s lots of diversification when it comes to the game’s combat.

There are also a ton of enemy varieties to use all of this on with giant robot bosses that can roll around very quickly to small hordes of finicky mechanical creatures crowding your space.

Atomic Heart trailers

The game has been in development for quite a few years, so several trailers have been produced in that time. ‘Official Trailer #1’ was the world’s first look at Atomic Heart way back in 2018.

2022 has seen more engaging activity with fans of the game being treated to a ‘Release Window’ trailer.

To whet the appetite even more, an extended ‘Combat Trailer’ was shown off at Gamescom 2022 and we got a real taste of what’s to come.

Atomic Heart platforms

According to the game’s official website, Atomic Heart will be very inclusive as it’s coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

That covers everything we know about Atomic Heart and we’ll refresh this page with new information as it comes up.

