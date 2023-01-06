Does Atomic Heart have multiplayer or co-op?

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Atomic Heart is an ambitious FPS that transports players into a twisted alternate reality, but players might be wondering if they can slay hordes of psychotic robots with a friend. Here’s everything we know about multiplayer and co-op in Atomic Heart.

After a lengthy development cycle, Atomic Heart is finally set to arrive on February 21, 2023. The unique shooter sends us back in time to an alternate version of the 1955 Soviet Union.

Players will be greeted by thousands of killer robots to tear through with plenty of bizarre weapons and abilities. But can you experience the carnage of Atomic Heart with a friend? We’ve got everything you need to know Atomic Heart multiplayer and co-op.

Article continues after ad

Is there multiplayer in Atomic Heart?

Mundfish

Sadly, there are no multiplayer or co-op features in Atomic Heart. Mundfish’s game will remain a single-player-only title for the foreseeable future, with the developers focused on delivering an engaging solo experience.

This may come as a disappointment to many players, as a multiplayer mode had been planned when Atomic Heart was first in production. However, Mundfish founder and Game Director Robert Bagratuni explained in a Q&A with Wccftech that online features were cut during the game’s long development.

“During the development process, we made the tough choice to abandon some ideas, even very big ones, like multiplayer. It was painful to have to make those kinds of choices, but it was the right decision,” Bagratuni explained. “You don’t have to chase trends when you create something new and innovative.”

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t even appear that multiplayer co-op will arrive down the line, as Atomic Heart is now being billed as a purely single-player title.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The entire Atomic Heart experience will be single-player, focusing on the story and player experience,” Bagratuni confirmed. “No multiplayer add-ons are planned at this time.”

Although it seems that multiplayer isn’t on the cards in Atomic Heart, players will be hoping that online features from the developer’s original vision will arrive one day. Perhaps if the game finds a big enough audience, the idea of co-op or multiplayer will be revisited.

For more on the biggest upcoming games, check out our other guides:

Article continues after ad

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Pokemon Violet & Scarlet | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier