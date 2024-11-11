Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl PC system requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (stylized as S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2) is soon to be released – but for PC players to enjoy the horror survival adventure, they’ll need to meet the minimum or recommended specs.

After over 20 years of waiting for a Stalker Game, Stalker 2 is finally on its way, promising the same kind of creepy yet engaging horror many experienced back in 2009. While plenty of details have already been revealed for Stalker 2, one of the most important is the PC system requirement.

After all, nothing is more frustrating than waiting over two decades for a game, only to not be able to run it thanks to your PC’s lower specs. So, here’s all you need to know, as well as the file size and how it shapes up against the previous iterations.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl PC system requirements

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended specs

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Storage: 150 GB available space

How big is Stalker 2?

GSC Game World

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be under 150 GB on PC, as confirmed by the PC Specs. Despite the large size, the specs are relatively low-key compared to the likes of Black Ops 6, which had a similar file size.

As such, we are expecting the size to be a little smaller than the storage hints. Though it never hurts to expect the download to take a little longer than it does.

How do the PC specs compare to past Stalker games?

In comparison to past Stalker Games, Stalker 2 is a huge jump, but that’s because the last iteration was released back in 2009, so it’s expected to be a lot lower.

That being said, back when Stalker: Call of Pripyat was released, it asked for an Intel Core 2 Duo E6400 CPU or an Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT GPU. In 2009, both of these were considered relatively mid-ranged tech since they came out three and two years before respectively. So it’s no surprise that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be calling for some mid-level tech too in 2024.