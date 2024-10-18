Project Ethos: Platforms, gameplay, trailer & everything we know

Project Ethos is the latest game from 2K, the publisher behind popular games like NBA 2K25 and Borderlands 3. The game is a hero-based shooter that aims to rival the likes of Overwatch 2, so here’s an early look at the gameplay, platforms, and download size.

Players looking for a new hero-based shooter will certainly want to add Project Ethos to their wishlists, especially those who enjoy roguelikes. Unlike other hero-based shooters, Project Ethos enables players to kit out their chosen character with “powerful, semi-randomized” upgrades.

The devs hope this will bring more freedom to each match, giving players more control over their chosen playstyle. While the game was only just revealed, we already know a lot about its upcoming release. So, if you’ve recently gained access from the Project Ethos Twitch drop event, or simply wish to know more, then we have you covered.

No, the developers have yet to reveal a release date for Project Ethos. We’ll update this section as and when 2K announces further details.

2K

Platforms

Project Ethos will be available on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. The devs haven’t revealed any details about a Switch release, so you’ll need to play on the above platforms if you wish to delve into the action.

Is Project Ethos on Steam Deck?

Project Ethos’ Steam Deck compatibility is currently listed as “Unknown” on the Steam store. This is likely due to the game still being in development. Of course, this status could change once the game is fully released.

Trailer

The first Project Ethos trailer showcases footage from the community playtest, giving players a glimpse of the new hero-based shooter. During the 30-second clip, we see how the game’s heroes can use unique skills and upgrade them to get an edge over their foes.

Project Ethos gameplay

Project Ethos is described as a “third-person roguelike hero shooter” that puts a heavy emphasis on upgradable hero abilities. According to the game’s official press release, players will be able to shape their Shape your playstyle with “powerful, semi-randomized, upgrades” that are unique to each hero.

For example, players can evolve a sniper into a close-range skirmisher or transform a support into a powerful DPS unit. Project Ethos’ gameplay aims to give players a lot of freedom, with builds offering a lot of flexibility.

Two game modes have been revealed so far, and these are:

Trials: Project Ethos’ signature mode. Players must collect cores, and then choose to either extract or cash them in to unlock new progression and abilities.

Project Ethos’ signature mode. Players must collect cores, and then choose to either extract or cash them in to unlock new progression and abilities. Gauntlet: Gauntlet is the game’s competitive mode. It’s here where you’ll play against other trios in your tournament bracket. Working together and upgrading your hero is a must if you wish to be the last team standing.

Download size

Currently, Project Ethos download size has only been revealed for the PC version of the game. According to the game’s official Steam page, Project Ethos will require 50 GB of available space.

It’s important to bear in mind, that the file size could fluctuate before release and is not final.

Is it cross-platform?

The devs have yet to reveal any details on whether Project Ethos supports cross-platform play. The official Steam store page doesn’t mention it, but that doesn’t mean the game won’t feature it in the future.

After all, other popular hero shooters like Overwatch 2 enable players to sync their progress and battle players on PC and console. As always, we’ll update this section once further info is available.

Project Ethos isn’t the only game that was recently revealed, so be sure to check out all the announced games at this year’s Xbox Partner Preview event.