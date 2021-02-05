Logo
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Release date, trailer, platforms

Published: 5/Feb/2021 22:15

by Lauren Bergin
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Chernobyl Ferris Wheel In-Game
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R has become a classic franchise, with the original instalment striking fear into the hearts of games throughout the 2000s. It’s back in business, though, with S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 and here’s everything you need to know. 

For those unaware of S.T.A.L.K.E.R, the plot revolves around the Chernobyl Disaster of 1986, where on April 26 the nuclear reactor near Pripyat (then part of the Soviet Union) exploded. The fallout from the infamous event has earned it the rank of the worst nuclear disaster in human history.

The deserted nuclear wasteland left in the wake of the event sets the perfect scene for S.T.A.L.K.E.R, whose original 2007 title takes place in the “Zone,” the colloquial name for the area surrounding Chernobyl.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Art
Players will be facing a lot more than radiation in the Zone.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 release date

While very little is known about the sequel to the iconic thriller title, it was announced at the 2020 XBOX Games Showcase that S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 will be released in 2021.

Considering that the title has gone through several failed attempts at resurgence since its 2007 release, it’ll be interesting to see how devs redesign with the help of modern day technology. Said technology may possibly include the Unreal Engine, but further details on this haven’t been released.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 trailers

The official trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 dropped on July 23, and gives us a glimpse into CSG Game World’s virtual recreation of Chernobyl’s exclusion zone.

Trailer 1

Various snapshots of some of Chernobyl’s most iconic landmarks are scattered throughout the dusty camera lens, including the infamous Ferris Wheel that serves as a harrowing memorial to the Pripyat Amusement part.

On the more fantastical side, we see that the environment is littered with odd looking physical disturbances (known as Anomalies), and we’re given a glimpse of an underground facility that appears to be engineering some form of mutant. No doubt we’ll get an up close and personal look at whatever is being nurtured in the depths.

Trailer 2


The second trailer, released on December 30, gives us some insight into how the in-game engine will perform. With stunning visuals that create a pretty haunting scene, S.T.A.L.K.E.R promises to be an FPS quite unlike any other.

What is S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 about?

The details of the new instalment’s plot are pretty thin, but it’s clear that the events take place after the original game. The game promises “an epic, non-linear story, your choices will influence both short-term consequences and global outcomes.”

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 will be a “unique blend of FPS, immersive sim and horror with a really thick atmosphere” and boasts “one of the biggest open-worlds to date.”

The franchise is based 20 years after the actual Chernobyl Disaster where an unfortunate set of circumstances have led to history repeating itself.

The radioactive Zone, however, has become a paradise for relic hunters, who sneak past the Ukrainian government cordon to try and loot the area of the artefacts that the anomaly portals spit out. While most work alone, factions have developed within the game’s matrix.

Dodging enemy gangs is just one of many issues though, because as with the original title it appears like something wicked lies in wait within the Zone.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 platforms

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Underground Bunker
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 will be exclusive to PC and the XBOX Series X|S, making it one of the most hotly anticipated titles for the new generation of console players.

This marks the first time that the franchise will be optimised for console, so it’ll be interesting to see how the devs translate it across.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Feb 5 patch notes: bunny hop nerf, CDL classes, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 21:53

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has released a brand new update for Black Ops Cold War, which adds in a movement penalty after jumping, new CDL classes/settings, and fixes a variety of different bugs in both the multiplayer and zombies modes. 

Two days after the last major update was released for Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has already made some more changes to the first-person shooter.

This time around, we have confirmation that a movement penalty was added after jumping, effectively nerfing bunny hopping, as well as the addition of several CDL settings and preset classes.

Of course, numerous bugs got squashed as well, as some tuning was even brought to the game’s Zombies mode, alongside the addition of the main easter egg quest.

Treyarch’s full patch notes follow:

GLOBAL

Double XP Weekend

  • Double XP active in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone 10AM PT Feb. 5-8.

Prestige Shop

  • Added new Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty titles to the Prestige Shop, including Prestige Icons from Black Ops 3 Zombies, Black Ops 4 Zombies, and Blackout.

MULTIPLAYER

Movement

  • Added a small speed penalty and jump height penalty after landing from a jump.
    • We will continue to monitor this change in the live environment and make further tuning changes as needed.

Custom Games

  • CDL Pro
    • Added CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control modes featuring preset CDL classes and CDL competitive settings.
  • Gunfight
    • Enabled Gunfight in Custom Games.
  • General
    • Addressed a UI Error issue that could prevent players from saving custom settings in Custom Games.

Scorestreaks

  • H.A.R.P.
    • Mini-map will now properly display when a friendly H.A.R.P. is active, regardless of a UAV being active or not.
    • Addressed an issue where the Jammer Field Upgrade could cause players to disappear from the mini-map when a friendly H.A.R.P. was active.

Stability

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when joining Express in Split Screen.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur as the train exited the map on Express.

ZOMBIES

Main Quest

  • Enabled the main Easter Egg quest at 10AM PT Friday, Feb. 5th.

Stability

  • Added crash fixes related to Tombstone Soda, Napalm Strike, Artillery, and Exfil.

Enemies

  • Reduced the number of Manglers in earlier rounds.
  • Reduced the number of possible Mimic traps spawns around the map to reduce the frequency of encountering hidden Mimics.
  • Addressed an issue where a Mimic trap could spawn that didn’t actually have a Mimic in it, resulting in an item on the ground that could not be interacted with.
  • Addressed an issue where the Mimic could throw the player out of gameplay space.
  • Addressed an issue where zombies would fail to path in the Motor Pool when only the Weapons Lab was opened.

Wonder Weapon

  • Reduced the number of shots required to trigger the Vortex explosion.
  • Addressed an issue with the RAI K-84 Vortex explosion damage being multiplied incorrectly.
  • Addressed an issue where a prompt would remain on Dr. Dimitri Kuhlklay during the Wonder Weapon quest.

Assault Rounds

  • Tuned Orda health values based on high rounds.
  • Decreased equipment damage against the Orda.

Gameplay

  • Addressed an issue where a player could bypass the buy door in the Village starting spawn area.

Developing story…