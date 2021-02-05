S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Release date, trailer, platforms

S.T.A.L.K.E.R has become a classic franchise, with the original instalment striking fear into the hearts of games throughout the 2000s. It’s back in business, though, with S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 and here’s everything you need to know.

For those unaware of S.T.A.L.K.E.R, the plot revolves around the Chernobyl Disaster of 1986, where on April 26 the nuclear reactor near Pripyat (then part of the Soviet Union) exploded. The fallout from the infamous event has earned it the rank of the worst nuclear disaster in human history.

The deserted nuclear wasteland left in the wake of the event sets the perfect scene for S.T.A.L.K.E.R, whose original 2007 title takes place in the “Zone,” the colloquial name for the area surrounding Chernobyl.

While very little is known about the sequel to the iconic thriller title, it was announced at the 2020 XBOX Games Showcase that S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 will be released in 2021.

Considering that the title has gone through several failed attempts at resurgence since its 2007 release, it’ll be interesting to see how devs redesign with the help of modern day technology. Said technology may possibly include the Unreal Engine, but further details on this haven’t been released.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 trailers

The official trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 dropped on July 23, and gives us a glimpse into CSG Game World’s virtual recreation of Chernobyl’s exclusion zone.

Trailer 1

Various snapshots of some of Chernobyl’s most iconic landmarks are scattered throughout the dusty camera lens, including the infamous Ferris Wheel that serves as a harrowing memorial to the Pripyat Amusement part.

On the more fantastical side, we see that the environment is littered with odd looking physical disturbances (known as Anomalies), and we’re given a glimpse of an underground facility that appears to be engineering some form of mutant. No doubt we’ll get an up close and personal look at whatever is being nurtured in the depths.

Trailer 2



The second trailer, released on December 30, gives us some insight into how the in-game engine will perform. With stunning visuals that create a pretty haunting scene, S.T.A.L.K.E.R promises to be an FPS quite unlike any other.

What is S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 about?

The details of the new instalment’s plot are pretty thin, but it’s clear that the events take place after the original game. The game promises “an epic, non-linear story, your choices will influence both short-term consequences and global outcomes.”

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 will be a “unique blend of FPS, immersive sim and horror with a really thick atmosphere” and boasts “one of the biggest open-worlds to date.”

The franchise is based 20 years after the actual Chernobyl Disaster where an unfortunate set of circumstances have led to history repeating itself.

The radioactive Zone, however, has become a paradise for relic hunters, who sneak past the Ukrainian government cordon to try and loot the area of the artefacts that the anomaly portals spit out. While most work alone, factions have developed within the game’s matrix.

Dodging enemy gangs is just one of many issues though, because as with the original title it appears like something wicked lies in wait within the Zone.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 platforms

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 will be exclusive to PC and the XBOX Series X|S, making it one of the most hotly anticipated titles for the new generation of console players.

This marks the first time that the franchise will be optimised for console, so it’ll be interesting to see how the devs translate it across.