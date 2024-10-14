New “Anime Dark Souls” AI Limit demo is here but not for long

A demo for AI Limit has hit PSN and Steam, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to play this new “Anime Dark Souls” RPG.

AI Limit currently doesn’t have a concrete release date and is still listed as releasing sometime in 2024. However, as originally reported by Gematsu, a limited-time demo for the game will be released on October 14, at 1 am PT and 1 pm ET, and will be playable for only seven days before being removed from online stores at the same time on October 21.

The demo includes the whole first level called Sewer Town Southwest and will take roughly two hours to complete.

The game uses an art style reminiscent of Code Vein, another anime Soulslike that was released in 2019. It will also allow players to use a range of abilities and weapons as they battle enemies, including the first boss.

Players who beat the first level will be rewarded with another unlockable level and a hidden boss, making this a rather substantial demo indeed.

Although we don’t know when it’s arriving, AI Limit will be coming to PC and PS5. It could still make its release window of “2024” but as the weeks go by, a delay into 2025 also seems likely – although nothing has been stated by the developers as of yet.

Those who wish to try the game now have seven days to beat the demo and unlock the secret level and boss. Perhaps the full release date will be revealed after October 21, once the demo is removed from PSN and Steam’s stores.

Until then, if you’re looking for another Soulslike with a similar art style, check out our review for Stellar Blade.