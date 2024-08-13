Deadlock: Everything we know about Valve’s leaked hero shooter MOBA

Deadlock: Everything we know about Valve’s leaked hero shooter MOBAValve
Valve’s upcoming hero shooter MOBA Deadlock has been leaked heavily online as thousands jump into early playtests, so here is everything we know about the game so far.
Deadlock has long been on the minds of gamers, and developer Valve’s leaked hero shooter is garnering huge attention across the industry already.
Valve, the renowned creator of the Half-Life franchise as well as Dota and many other iconic video game IPs, has not released a new game since 2020. This has left the community eagerly awaiting their next big project.
Enter Deadlock, the leaked hero shooter that Valve is currently working on. Despite nothing official being shared, constant leaks have revealed key details about what to expect from Valve’s next project.
In March 2024, over 90 videos of gameplay for Deadlock were leaked online, meaning that despite no official word from Valve, plenty of footage is already out in the world.
Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about Deadlock.
Is there a Deadlock release date yet?
There is no official release date or window for Deadlock, given the game is still in its early days of development.
However, recent leaks and rumors circulating online imply that the game is aiming for a 2025 release.
We’ll be sure to update this section when more information is revealed.
Deadlock leaked gameplay details
Deadlock is a 6v6 hero shooter with a MOBA twist, according to the leaked footage, one that will include a roster of playable characters such as robots, wizards, and other creatures.
The game is already drawing major comparisons to Overwatch and Team Fortress 2 due to its similar combat mechanics and more stylistic, cartoon-looking graphics.
Furthermore, the game will feature a mix of long and short-range weapons, damage abilities, and healing abilities.
Alongside the usual active combat, players will participate in tower defense gameplay too, more akin to a MOBA. Destroying towers, helping push with waves of AI, all the fundamentals are here.
Deadlock character list: All leaked heroes so far
As first revealed by GamingInsider, a huge number of Deadlock’s heroes have been leaked. As such, here is the full list of leaked playable characters in Deadlock.
- Abrams – A gargoyle-demon-like character
- Bebop – A Red robot with what looks like a missing eye
- Dynamo – Another robot
- Grey Talon – A Native American character with a long-range bow
- Haze – An assassin
- Infernus – A fast assassin focusing on fire damage
- Ivy – An Imp healer
- Kelvin – A character that specializes in ice
- Lady Geist – A life stealer
- Lash – A warrior
- McGinnis – A welder or blacksmith
- Mo & Krill – A monkey and pig duo
- Paradox – Unknown
- Pocket – Unknown
- Seven – Unknown
- Vindicta – A vampire-looking sniper
- Warden – A police officer
- Wraith – An early 1900’s gangster who “excels at one-on-one combat”
- Yamato – A samurai-looking character
For now, this is everything we know about Valve’s upcoming shooter Deadlock. However, we’ll be sure to update this article when more information is revealed.