Fortnite OG player finds “deadliest” patch of grass on the island

A Fortnite player got a shock when they were suddenly eliminated by what appeared to be a portion of grass at Fatal Fields.

Fortnite returned in a huge way with its overhaul of original Chapter 1 content being dropped back into the Battle Royale on November 3, 2023, with various mid-season Season OG updates following.

Whether it be secret tricks they never knew about, trickshots that didn’t land or a range of unfortunate deaths, many have still been trying to get to grips with all the nostalgic additions.

One thing that was perhaps not on anybody’s Season OG bingo card was a certain portion of grass that has appeared to instantly eliminate a Fortnite OG player as soon as they stepped onto it.

Fortnite OG player gets instantly wiped out by piece of grass

Fortnite player WalmartGreder took to Reddit with their heartbreaking clip, as they were shown walking around in Fatal Fields picking up loot before a bizarre encounter led to a fatal end.

As they are shown simply walking up to a massive haul of loot including a Chug Jug and Scoped Assault Rifle which they took, they then attempted to walk off.

After they just edged past some of the loot, they were instantly eliminated as the game stated: “You eliminated yourself.”

The player posted the video stating they had “found Fortnite’s deadliest patch of grass,” as the post soon gained traction with various players flooding in with their responses.

“Maybe that’s why it was named “Fatal Fields,” the top comment read, as another shared their experience: “This happened to my roommate as well. Figured it was due to some sort of cheating via other players.”

Others highlighted it was all part of the Fortnite OG experience: “Just like the real Chapter 1 map. At certain points in Chapter 1 I remember there being about 5 instant death areas just like this.”

“These instant death areas were much more of a problem in Chapter 1. There were very few in any other chapters,” another added.

There have been no further updates on whether this glitch has been fixed by Epic Games, so make sure to watch your step when traveling through Fatal Fields or touching grass on the map.

Aside from this, If you were unaware, there has also been a huge Fortnite leak which has revealed a major LEGO collaboration is heading to the island in December.