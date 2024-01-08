Fortnite OG set to return in 2024 but there’s some big changes

Fortnite OG is all set to return in 2024, however, recent rumors hint at some big changes in the mode’s structure. Here’s what we know, so far.

In November 2023, Epic Games sent Fortnite players back in time to the island from Chapter 1 with Season OG. During the month-long season, players were able to relive the glory days of Battle Royale with the return of the OG loot pool and classic map.

Epic Games Season OG took players on a journey across five Chapter 1 seasons in Fortnite.

Due to the game’s record-breaking player count and overall popularity, the season quickly gained a lot of steam among players. Epic thus confirmed that Fortnite OG will make a triumphant return in 2024 as a separate game mode.

Players are eagerly awaiting any additional information regarding the return of Fortnite OG from Epic since the ongoing Chapter 5 Season 1 has already been a success with the introduction of three new game modes and gameplay features. Finally, the first big rumor about the game mode has now surfaced, and it promises some significant changes.

Fortnite OG’s return in 2024 won’t be “just the same” as previous version

In a recent X post by well-known data miner ShiinaBR, the return of Fortnite OG might be different from last year’s version. As known by many, Season OG took players through a journey of Fortnite Chapter 1 from Seasons 5 to X in a matter of four weeks.

However, now rumor from an employee has it that for the 2024 version, Epic Games is thinking about ways to make sure it’s “not just the same” as last time. While the previous version gave players Chapter 1, many are hoping Epic brings back the action-filled Chapter 2 days.

One such player said, “They will probably do Chapter 2 instead of Chapter 1 tbh.” Another chimed in, “Add 100% accurate versions of the map for each season instead of the semi-accurate ones we had.”

A third user added, “Rotate Chapter 1, 2, and 3 maps in the first 3 weeks of a month and the most played map of that month gets week 4 for that month.” A fourth one commented, “Make a ‘Legacy’ Mode. Old Movement, Old Loot Pools, Old Graphics.”

While there’s no further info leaked about Fortnite OG’s return in 2024, we’ll keep you updated with all the latest news on the game mode right here at Dexerto.