Where to find Driftboards in Fortnite Season OG

The second week of Fortnite OG has arrived and with it comes new changes to the map and mode of transportation with Driftboards.

Fortnite OG took all cars out of the game on November 3 to bring back the slower, simpler feel that the game once had.

With the second week comes new challenges, the addition of Kevin the cube and the introduction of the Driftboard. The Driftboard was first introduced during Chapter 1 Season 7 of Fortnite and will be the third mode of transportation for players.

Article continues after ad

There are currently no challenges tied to the Driftboards during week two. That doesn’t stop players from picking one up to float their way around the map and drop in on unsuspecting enemies.

Article continues after ad

All Driftboard locations in Fortnite OG

There are a total of 37 boards that are scattered around the OG map in a variety of locations. Not all named locations will have a board spawn and some will have multiple boards.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lucky Landing – 2

Shifty Shaft – 3

Retail Row – 4

Wailing Woods – 2

Loot Lake – 2

Tomato Temple – 2

Tilted Towers (Outside) – 4

Pleasant Park (Outside) – 3

Fatal Fields (Outside) – 2

Paradise Palms (Outside) – 2

Junk Junction (Outside) – 2

Grease Grove / Flush Factory (Outside) – 8

Fortnite.gg

Driftboards can only carry one player at a time and can be destroyed by enemy gunfire. Each Driftboard has a total health of 300 points so be aware of the damage it is taking. For those who like to jam out on vehicles, the Driftboards do not have a radio.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, here’s where you can find a hoverboard on Fortnite’s OG map. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

Article continues after ad

How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins