Where to find Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Forecast Towers are a brand-new addition to the Fortnite Chapter 4 island and provide a crucial function to players who know how to locate and utilize them. Using these structures correctly during a Battle Royale match can prove to be extremely advantageous. Here’s where they are located on the Season 4 island.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 arrived with a bang, bringing the long-awaited return of the heist theme. According to a number of reports, this season is already proving to be the pinnacle of the game, as players return to the Battle Royale island to enter Last Resort in which Heist is the only means of survival.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Kado Thorne and his henchmen seizing control of the island, Epic Games also added a variety of weapons for players to choose from when heisting one of the new POIs. Forecast Towers, a brand-new addition to the island, can also be quite useful when planning your survival strategy during a Battle Royale match.

These structures are dispersed across the island and provide information on future storm circles to players and their teammates for the duration of a single match.

Article continues after ad

Here’s where you can readily locate Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 if you’re attempting to complete a quest that requires you to collect Forecast Data.

Article continues after ad

Forecast Tower Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

There are a total of six Forecast Towers on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 island, which are quite spread out in the game.

Fortnite.GG All six tower locations are marked in red.

You can land at any adjacent POI, equip weapons and consumables, and then travel to the Forecast Tower. Remember that the structures do not become operational until the first storm circle has formed.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, appropriately time your move to avoid being surprised by opponents who are swarming the area.

How to secure forecast data from Forecast Towers in Fortnite

In order to obtain forecast data from Forecast Towers, you must procure a Forecast Tower Access Card from a boss who roams the tower. This is required to complete a weekly quest that grants you 35,000 XP, which can help you level up more quickly across your Battle Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To complete the quest, you must secure data from two towers. Using the map above, locate a Forecast Tower and land in its vicinity. Prepare and wait until the first storm circle approaches.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Players must eliminate The Dealer boss and his henchmen to get the keycard to secure forecast data.

Then, verify whether the panel in front of the tower reads “Acquiring Forecast” and wait until it reaches 100 percent. As soon as it concludes, a rift will appear nearby, and The Dealer, along with his two Low Card henchmen, will emerge.

Keep your distance and eliminate all three of them. Then, proceed to the loot they left behind and search for a Forecast Tower Access Card. As soon as it is in your inventory, take it to the tower panel and interact with the display.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When you do that, future storm circles will appear on your map and your quest will progress. As soon as you have secured data from two towers, your quest will be complete and you will be granted XP to level up more quickly.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about where to find Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins