Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 map changes: All new POIs and locations

There are several map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, including three new POIs known as Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate.

Alongside the fresh Battle Pass and weapon changes, one of the most exciting things when jumping into a new Fortnite season is looking for the new POIs and landmarks that have popped up across the map.

Following last season’s Wild jungle-themed additions, the new Last Resort season has added a bunch of luxurious estates to the island. While they might look fancy, they’re actually heavily guarded bases hiding some rare items and weapons.

Below, you’ll find all of the new POIs and map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 4 at launch.

Epic Games

All map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Here are all of the new POIs and map changes in the new season:

New POI: Sanguine Suites

Epic Games

Sanguine Suites is the focus point of Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 4, featuring a sprawling complex to explore with plenty of loot and secrets to discover inside. It’s heavily guarded by Kado Thorne’s army of bodyguards, so you’ll need to have your wits about you when landing here. It’s replaced the peaceful Lonely Labs at the northeastern corner of the map, making it a much more active location.

New POI: Relentless Retreat

Epic Games

Relentless Retreat, with its swimming pool and sun loungers, would make for a great holiday home if it wasn’t for all the armed and dangerous guards patrolling the area. It’s appeared at the southwestern corner of the map, giving this formerly uneventful area a new lease of life.

New POI: Eclipsed Estate

Epic Games

Featuring a huge moon statue as the centerpiece, Eclipsed Estate has taken over The Citadel at the northwestern corner of the Fortnite map. Like the other new POIs this season, it’s heavily guarded and features some rare loot if you’re able to get in and out without being eliminated by Kado Thorne’s troops.

Map changes: Rumble Ruins, Slap Juice Factory & MEGA City

Alongside the three POIs listed above, there are some other map changes to keep an eye out for. Kado Thorne, this season’s vampire antagonist, has taken over Rumble Ruins, the Slap Juice Factory in Slappy Shores, and a tower at MEGA City. Expect more rare loot and guards when visiting these areas.

While you’ll no doubt be eager to visit all of these new POIs and landmarks, it’s a good idea to come prepared with weapons and full shields as you’ll be up against NPCs who aren’t afraid to fight back!

That’s everything you need to know about the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 4. While you’re here, check out some more Fortnite guides below:

