How to get Iron Man mythic items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season has finally added Iron Man mythics into Chapter 5 Season 4, including Iron Man’s Combat Kit and Flight Kit.

Epic’s 31.20 update has released the Mark 45 skin as well as its weaponry from Iron Man’s suit into the Battle Royale. These were previously teased as part of this season’s launch trailer for Fortnite, with many believing that the Repulsor Gloves from Chapter 2 Season 4 were returning.

However, a brand-new weapon variant of these called Iron Man’s Combat Kit has been introduced, along with his Flight Kit to allow players to quickly traverse across the island.

These have both joined as powerful mythic items and here’s how you can obtain them.

Where to find Iron Man’s Combat Kit and Flight Kit

Epic Games / Dexerto Iron Man Stark Mobile Armories will give you the Combat Kit and Flight Kit every time.

You can find Iron Man’s Combat Kit and Flight Kit inside Stark Industries chests or by claiming them from Iron Man versions of the Stark Mobile Armories. Both of these can be found at any of the six landing pad locations across the Battle Royale island map.

At each location, there will always be one Stark Industries chest next to the landing pad. These will either contain Iron Man’s Combat Kit or Flight Kit mythics, as well as other items and consumables.

You can also purchase the Combat Kit from the Iron Man NPC for 600 Gold Bars at the windmill near the Grim Gate POI in every match.

How to hit opponents with Iron Man’s Combat Kit unibeam and repulsors

Epic Games / Dexerto Iron Man’s unibeam and repulsors provide the weaponry for your Combat Kit.

Once you have obtained and equipped the Combat Kit, you can use Iron Man’s Unibeam and Repulsor gauntlets as weapons.

Here’s how to use the Iron Man Combat Kit abilities:

Unibeam – Press your aim button to charge up and fire a long-range beam

Repulsors – Press your fire button to launch repulsor beams

The Repulsors will be your main weapon to use out of the two options as these fire much faster than the unibeam, however they can overheat if used too frequently at one time.

On the other hand, the Unibeam is much slower and harder to aim due to it needing to be charged up, but when it fires it deals massive amounts of damage to both Fortnite players and buildings.

You will need to use your unibeam to complete the Week 5 quest: “Hit opponents with the Iron Man Combat Kit Unibeam.” After you have hit two different enemies with the beam, you will then be granted 20,000 XP as your reward.

How to launch with Iron man’s Flight Kit

Epic Games / Dexerto Iron Man’s Flight Kit lets you quickly soar into the sky.

To activate Iron Man’s Flight Kit, equip it in your inventory and press the jump button on your input device to ascend into the sky, which works similarly to War Machine’s Hover Jets. However, these work much better and let you traverse much faster around the island map.

But the catch is you need to keep the item equipped while using it, whereas the Hover Jets can be used independently.

Here’s how to use all the Iron Man Flight Kit abilities:

Launch – Press your jump button to launch into the sky

Ascend – Hold your jump button to ascend into the sky

Unibeam – Press the ADS button while flying to fire Unibeam at enemies

Descend – Press your crouch button to gradually land

Dodge – Use your switch weapon and reload buttons to dodge left and right

Ram Attack – Press your fire button to smash to the ground and deal damage to enemies and builds

Best method to use Iron Man mythics in Fortnite

Epic Games / Dexerto Using the Flight Kit to traverse around the map with ease is key.

The best way to use Iron Man’s mythics is by using the Flight Kit to quickly travel around the Fortnite island, either rotating between storm circles and loot, gaining a high-ground advantage, attacking with your Unibeam or even making a quick getaway.

Out of the two types of weapons in your Combat Kit, your Repulsors will be key here, as long as they don’t overheat, you can fire blasts quickly at your enemies from close or medium-to-long range. They also auto-aim at a nearby enemy so your shots hit more accurately as compared to War Machine’s Arsenal.

Nonetheless, the Unibeam can be useful from a long distance or if your opponents are stationary. Similar to using a Rail Gun, if the Unibeam hits, it will deal insanely high amounts of damage.

In regards to the Ram Attack, this will not be very effective unless you know your enemies are weak or your team is attacking with you at close range. Despite it being able to deal fairly high damage, you can easily miss when firing it and even then you will be in touching distance with your opponents.

Hence, we advise you to best use the Ram Attack if you aim to break enemy builds or deal some smash damage at an area.

Now you know where to find and buy each of Iron Man’s mythic items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. To keep up with the new update you can check out our guides for all the new POI locations on the map, where to find every new NPC, and all the new, unvaulted, and vaulted weapons.