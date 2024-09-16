Fortnite update 31.20 early patch notes featuring Iron Man mythic and new Marvel LTM

Iron Man makes a return to the Fortnite island with update 31.20 with new powers and an LTM. If you’re wondering what’s in store, here are the early patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is getting its second major update on September 17 which is rumored to bring loads of content to Battle Royale gameplay, LEGO Fortnite, and an entirely new game mode for players to enjoy.

With the Marvel-themed season being in a popular vein with fans, Epic is pulling out all the cards to add new content each week and making significant changes to the loot pool. This includes buffing the spawn rate of Doom’s island and increasing damage with Shuri’s Black Panther Claws.

Now with the latest update, the game will see a return of an iconic Marvel hero who is bringing a bunch of cool Stark Tech for the loopers. Here are the early patch notes right before the update hits.

Epic Games

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 update v31.20 will commence on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 1 AM PT / 4 ET / 9 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here once downtime ends and you’re ready to jump back in!

Return of Iron Man

Iconic Marvel hero Iron Man is making a return to the game in the 31.20 update with a new Story Questline named I Am Iron Man, alongside its Repulsor mythic item as seen in the Absolute Doom launch trailer.

Furthermore, a brand new Mark 45 outfit will be released in the Item Shop and is said to be valued at 1,500 V-Bucks. The item bundle will also consist of an Energy Collector Back Bling and Energy Blades pickaxes.

Players will also see a new Iron Man landmark in the game and a return of the Stark Industries Energy Rifle is also hinted to be added.

New Marvel LTM coming to Absolute Doom

Fortnite announced on X that a new Limited Time Mode (LTM) will be added with Tuesday’s update. This further confirms rumors that a Marvel-themed game mode where players will be able to use legacy powers like Thor’s Hammer, Hulk Fists, and Wolverine Claws is being added to the game.

Previous leaks revealed Epic had added the Chapter 2 Season 4 mythics and Marvel LTM files back to the API and would unvault them in an update this season.

New cosmetics

The update will also add Rubius’ Icon Series skin which was revealed on a stream on September 15th by the streamer himself. Furthermore, a new Lynx Remix skin, additional Story Quests rewards, and a first look at The Incredibles cosmetics will also be revealed.

Players will also see the return of Spider-Zero and Mary Jane Watson skin since they’re included as LEGO kits in the LEGO Fortnite Lost Isles update.

A brand new LEGO Fortnite content update, Lost Isles has arrived and it brings back the beloved Klombos to the game. Players will be able to tame and ride the creature and even feed him Klomberries on the island.

The update also adds new weapons, and biomes and finally adds an aerial vehicle named Airship that players can build and explore more lands in the game. You can read the full patch notes for this update here.

That’s everything we know so far arriving with Fortnite update 31.20. We’ll keep this space updated with the latest info as the patch drops in Battle Royale.