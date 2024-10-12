How to find and defeat Billy in Fortnite

Billy The Puppet from Saw can be found on this season’s Fortnite island as part of this year’s Fortnitemares 2024 event. However, the NPC boss is hidden at a certain location on the map, and you’ll need to find and defeat him to complete a quest and earn lucrative loot.

The skin for Billy first launched into Fortnite on October 9 before this year’s highly-anticipated Halloween 31.40 update was released. The first Battle Royale Nitemares quests feature a challenge that requires you to eliminate his NPC, who will also drop the new Boom Billy weapon.

Here’s the exact location you can find him and how to easily destroy the iconic Saw villain, which should only take a few minutes to complete.

Where to find Billy







Billy The Puppet is located inside the large white house at Freaky Fields, found at the bottom left corner of the newly added POI which has taken over Reckless Railways. Enter the house from the front door and head towards the TV featuring Billy’s face in the back room of the building.

Finally, stand in front of the TV and hold down your Interact button for a few seconds to make Billy spawn as an NPC boss.

After he has climbed through the screen, the villain will start attacking you. Make sure you have already picked up a weapon from surrounding loot and have eliminated any nearby enemy players that may be landing attempting to do the same thing to avoid getting wiped out.

To be the quickest there, mark the house’s location on your in-game map while in the Battle Bus and then land straight at the house’s front door when you are closest or use a vehicle if it’s far away. You will be able to find and start fighting Billy in around a minute or less.



How to defeat Billy

Dexerto / Epic Games Billy will chase after you and attack you as soon as you free him from the TV.

To defeat Billy, you will need to have picked up at least one weapon other than your trusty Pickaxe and not be short on ammo before trying to defeat the NPC boss.

If you just purely attack with your Pickaxe, he will eliminate you within a few seconds due to his fast movement and quick attacks with his axe which deals around 12 damage per hit.

However, his Health is much lower than other NPC bosses on the island such as Doombot, Mysterio and Emma Frost. It’ll take around 10-20 seconds of constant firing depending on your weapon loadout to fully defeat him.

Here’s all the loot Billy will drop when defeated:

Boom Billy (3)

Shield Potion (1)

Epic Sovereign Shotgun (1)

FlowBerry Fizz (1)

You will also earn 20,000 XP for completing the Nitemares One quest: “Find and defeat Billy.” This will progress you further in reaching each stage’s tier total for your XP Quests needed to claim exclusive free Halloween rewards during the event.

The best way to fight Billy is to just walk backward as soon as he spawns so he can’t hit you and constantly shoot at his head to deal Headshot damage multipliers. Billy is certainly one of the easiest bosses Fortnite has added, any nearby players will be more of a threat.

