All Oasis Pool locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Want to take a dip in the Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and replenish your health and shields? Here are all the locations where you can find one across the map.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has provided players with several consumable items that they can use to gain an advantage during their gameplay or plainly replenish their health and shields. While consumable items like Nitro Splash give you a speed boost and increased bash damage, the Slurp Cacti heals you by refilling your shield and health bars.

However, if you run out of those resources and want to take a break from the heat of the battle on the chaos-ridden Wasteland, you can take a dip in an Oasis Pool located across the new map. Here’s where you can find one on the island and how to use one.

Every Fortnite Oasis Pool location in Chapter 5 Season 3

There are five Oasis Pool spots on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 island, all of which are located in the Wasteland biome. Here’s where you can find each one of them:

Oasis Pool 1 – East of Nitrodrome POI

Oasis Pool 2 – North East of Sandy Steppes POI

Oasis Pool 3 – Far North East of Brutal Beachhead POI

Oasis Pool 4 – South East of Redline Rig POI

Oasis Pool 5 – North of Brawler’s Battleground POI

Below is a map with each Oasis Pool location highlighted in a blue circle.

Fortnite.GG Every Oasis Pool location on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map.

How to recover health or gain shields in an Oasis Pool in Fortnite

To recover health or gain shields, you can simply jump into the Oasis Pool and stay there for a while. The pool works identically to Slurpy Swamp Lake back from Chapter 2 where the slurp water heals players.

However the Oasis Pool heals players by increasing their health first with 1 HP per tick and once that’s full, it’ll begin replenishing their shield at a similar rate.

Epic Games Player healing in Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

While this is a slow process, it would be wise to replenish your health and regain your shields if you’re trying to escape an enemy vehicle or survive the storm.

Moreover, if you recover 150 HP or shield individually or cumulatively, you’ll complete a Week 2 Quest and be rewarded with 10,000 XP to help you progress along your Battle Pass.

While you take a dip in an Oasis Pool and relax, check out the new weapons you can arm yourself with, how to mod vehicles, and all the mythic Nitro Cars you need to beware of.