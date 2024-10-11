Fortnite 31.40 early patch notes: Fortnitemares, map changes, new skins & more

Fortnite’s 31.40 update is set to drop today, and here’s everything you need to know about all the new content coming to the game.

Fortnite’s patch 31.40 is shaping up to be a massive update, as the anticipated Fortnitemares Halloween event is finally coming to the game. This week alone, Epic Games has teased us with some of the confirmed horror collabs, which just adds more to the hype.

While Fortnite’s Halloween event is no doubt a major highlight of this patch, there are also many more tweaks and additions that will be added in various game modes. They can be hard to keep track of, but don’t worry; we’ve compiled all of them below.

Here are the early patch notes for 31.40 based on official information and early leaks.

Fortnite’s v31.40 downtime will begin at 4 AM ET on October 11, 2024, as confirmed by Epic via a post on X. As usual, matchmaking will end shortly beforehand.

Fortnitemares event (2024)

Epic Games New skins coming to Fortnitemares this year.

This year, Fortnitemares is bringing collabs from well-known horror franchises, such as Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw. On top of that, the map will also be getting a spookier makeover to fit the season. Seeing previous events, it’s also safe to assume new Fortnitemares quests will be added.

New skins & collabs

Mephisto

Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Sally and Pumpkin King from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney villains

Hexbringer Lexa skin

Spider-Man vs Venom

Spider-Woman

Map changes

According to well-known leaker HYPEX, six new landmarks will be added, and some of the POIs in the game will also get updated. These POIs are as follows:

Grand Glacier

Brawler’s Battleground

Restored Reels

New mythic & unvaulted weapons

Much like previous Fortnitemares, players can expect to see certain weapons and items returning to the game. Based on leaks, these are set to return:

Witch Broom

Pumpkin Launcher

Wood Stake Shotgun

Candy

Aside from these, apparently, there’ll also be a new Mythic. Not much is known about it so far, but leaker HYPEX mentioned that this Mythic will be based on the Saw collab.

Horde Rush LTM returns

Veteran OG players are no strangers to the Horde Rush LTM. Leaks have also suggested this mode will be added along with the update. In Horde Rush, you and your squad will have to fight waves of various monsters as the storm shrinks throughout the game.

LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s cozy LEGO mode is set to receive an all-new “Brick or Treat Event Pass” that features various builds. Here’s a list of all the things coming to LEGO Fortnite:

Brick or Treat Event Pass

NaNa Village Map Markers

The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO Bundles

Free Dark Studies & Eternal Restlessness Decor Bundles

New split screen feature

Rocket Racing

Rocket Racing will also be getting several new additions. As spotted by well-known leaker iFireMonkey, they are as follows:

The Nightmare Before Christmas Collab decals

Potential Updates on Spider-Man VS Venom cosmetics

New Rocket Racing Starter Pack

Rocket Racing Season 3 Begins

New Earnable “Ocean Breeze Beats” Jam Track

Missing BALL-R Wheels Fixed

Current Time Trials, Ranked Quests, and Weeklies will get disabled

Fortnite Festival

On the other hand, Fortnite Festival is set to introduce new instrument skins aside from in-game fixes according to leaks. To sum it up, here’s a list of the additions:

Fortnitemares quests

New instrument skins

Animations fix, no more frozen bodies with moving mouths

Fix on Jam Track audio quality

Teasers for the next chapter

We’re only about one month away before the next chapter begins. As with any last major update for the current chapter, it’s very likely that we’ll start seeing Epic Games dropping more teasers about what’s to come, including the next season’s theme, skins, and so much more.

That sums up everything you need to know about Fortnite’s 31.40 early patch notes. Some of the information here is based on leaks, so take them with a grain of salt for now. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once the update is available to all players.