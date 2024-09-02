Fortnite update 31.10 early patch notes: Shuri Claws Mythic, Super Styles, FNCS skins

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4’s next update is expected to unleash Shuri’s Mythic Claws and her own main Story Quests, as well as this season’s Super Styles and FNCS skins & cosmetics.

The 31.10 update will be the first major Fortnite patch of the Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season. With only limited details revealed by the developers, leakers have given an early insight into what players can expect.

Downtime details

Epic Games With any Fortnite patch update, there is downtime for server maintenance beforehand.

Fortnite update v31.10 will be released on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT.

Downtime for the servers is expected to start a few hours before the update at around 4 AM PT / 7 AM EST / 11 AM BST. Once the maintenance has ended, you will be able to jump back into the action.

Here is everything we know regarding what is to be included as part of Fortnite’s 31.10 update:

Shuri Story Quests

Epic will be releasing The Part 3 – Shuri’s Invention Story Quests into Fortnite as a part of the update. As ever, these brand-new quests will build on this season’s main storyline by introducing Shuri from Black Panther, and all will be able to be completed to earn XP.

Shuri Claws Mythic

With this update’s introducing Shuri’s Story Quests, which center around the iconic Marvel character from Black Panther, Shuri’s Claws are also expected to be unleashed onto the Battle Royale map as a new Mythic.

Epic teased the weapon in the official Absolute Doom trailer and when equipped will allow you to lunge forward and strike down your enemies with claws on each hand.

Iron Man’s Gauntlets, and the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, were also showcased in the trailer and are expected to be released in later updates.

Super Styles

Epic Games/Marvel Captain Jonesy, among others in the Battle Pass will receive their own Super Styles.

Fortnite always releases a fresh set of Super Styles for each season’s Battle Pass skins. This season will be no different as more tiers in the Absolute Doom pass will be made available to those who own it thanks to the 31.10 patch.

FNCS skins and cosmetics

With this year’s FNCS schedule in full swing, Epic will be adding brand-new FNCS skins and cosmetics into the Item Shop and FNCS Cup winners will also receive their rewards.

LEGO Outfit styles

Ever since LEGO Outfit styles were first introduced with the launch of LEGO Fortnite at the start of Chapter 5, Epic has been pumping more LEGO variations of their wide selection of skins with every update.

More is therefore expected to be made available as part of the patch. However, it is not yet known which LEGO Outfits will be added.

Unvaulted and Vaulted weapons

Balance adjustments regarding the weapons pool will be implemented as usual. This may be in the form of buffs and nerfs for different weapons and items, new weapons, or returning classics being adopted back into the loot pool.

