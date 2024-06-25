Where to find The Wanderer in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Wanderer has made their presence known in Fortnite, with numerous players sharing clips of the hooded NPC mysteriously wandering around the map. Here’s how you can find the Wanderer’s location.

Fortnite has always excelled at spinning a narrative to keep players engaged throughout seasons. Chapter 5 Season 3 has been a prime example of that with the return of the Stark Industries Beacons.

Referenced in Chapter 5 Season 2’s final quests as a being related to an upcoming disaster, The Wanderer has finally landed in Fortnite. Players have shared numerous clips of the spectral figure roaming the island, along with Wasteland Warrior locations featuring sprays of the unknown entity.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you need to know about The Wanderer’s presence in Fortnite and where to find them.

The Wanderer locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Epic Games | Fortnite.GG

The Wanderer has been spotted in six different locations across the Chapter 5 Season 3 map at small landmarks. Here are all The Wanderer NPC locations in Fortnite:

Article continues after ad

Coastal Comms

Estate Station

Placid Pumps

Cliffisde Lodge

East of Nitrodrome

South of The Dam Bridge

As for what happens, well nothing out of the ordinary so far. Players have shared clips of The Wanderer doing as their name implies, as the being briskly and rather menacingly paces around. However, if you approach it, it’ll dissipate.

It’s plausible that its function will evolve as the season goes on, much like many of the Easter Eggs and teasers placed on Fortnite’s map. We’ll keep this space updated as more information comes to light, including any new locations and sightings of the Wanderer.

Article continues after ad

With The Wanderer’s location in mind, be sure to check out all the weekly challenges and quests in Chapter 5 Season 3, weapon vaulting and unvaulting, or the season’s Battle Pass.