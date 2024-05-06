Fortnite glitch lets players get two boss mythics at once

A new Fortnite glitch is allowing players to get two mythic weapons from a Chapter 5 Season 2 boss in a single encounter.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is nearing its conclusion as the new Star Wars content has arrived on the island with the latest 29.40 update. With the content patch, new mythic weapons have been added to the loot pool that players can easily acquire.

However, the seasonal mythics remain a favorite among players – so much so that now they’ve found a glitch to get two of them from a single boss encounter in a Battle Royale match. The glitch was carried out by a user at The Underworld POI, where you can encounter the Hades boss and get the Aspect of Siphon and Hades’ Harbinger SMG upon defeating him.

Article continues after ad

The user named Itchy-Flan9832 then shared a screenshot of two Mythic SMGs on the ground next to one another on a deleted Reddit post. Elaborating on the glitch, the user revealed that to acquire two Mythic Harbinger SMGs, players simply need to challenge Hades in the storm.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games/Itchy-Flan The shared screenshot shows two mythic SMGs on the floor dropped by Hades.

As soon as you challenge him, eliminate two waves of his minions and wait for Hades to spawn on the ground. Then hide out of Hades’ sight and wait for him to get eliminated from Storm Damage.

Once he’s eliminated, you can head over to the spot where he died and see the two SMGs on the floor. However, he’ll not drop his Aspect of Siphon medallion, so you won’t be able to acquire that.

Article continues after ad

The current Fortnite season has seen its fair share of exploits and glitches that have caused players to gain gameplay advantages, whether it’s the buffed range of Chains of Hades or the overpowering Waterbending mythic. However, using these exploits might lead you to a temporary suspension or permanent ban as they violate Fortnite’s terms and conditions.