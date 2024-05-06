Fortnite leaks and rumors hint at return of iconic Marvel villain

Fortnite leaks and rumors point to the possible return of Galactus, the Marvel villain who last showed his face in December 2020.

The Marvel-themed Nexus War concluded with a bang, as the late 2020 event saw Galactus enter the fray at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. While the supervillain didn’t stick around for long, he caused enough trouble that forced players to stop him from destroying the Island.

Galactus hasn’t appeared in-game since then, but a recent roadmap leak suggests a new Marvel season could arrive in August 2024, though fans and content creators expressed doubt, the roadmap’s Billie Eilish skin has since been proven correct.

Now, a new wrinkle has surfaced to further support the possibility of more Marvel-centric content. Egyptian_Leaker and Rezztro recently comprised a list of all the NPC dialogue added to Fortnite’s 29.40 update. One Anwar line sticks out when asking about the Endless Stars: “Eons ago and very far away, a hungry beast consumed star after star to warm its belly.”

Some creators and fans posit the Anwar dialogue represents a reference to Fortnite’s overarching big bad, The Nothing. However, others argue the line reads as more of a Galactus nod, given the Marvel character’s “Devourer of Worlds” nickname.

Neither Epic Games nor Marvel has announced whether another major event collaboration is in the works.

At present, Epic has its hands full with wrapping up the Greek-themed Chapter 5 Season 2, which ends on May 24. Season 3 will drop on the same day, meaning the dates could line up to allow for the rumored Marvel season to arrive in time for the start of Season 4.