When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 end? Season 5 start date

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has just begun, but some players may be looking for what’s beyond the Chrome. Here’s when Fortnite Season 4 ends and Season 5 begins.

Fortnite Season 4 once again put a unique spin on the world-famous battle royale, this time in the form of Chrome. In a season nicknamed Paradise, the island’s deteriorating state was no resort compared to the stylish fun of Season 3.

But with weapons that upgrade themselves and the ability to turn into an amorphous blob, Fortnite Season 4 is off to an exciting start. That being said, some players may want to know when The Herald plans on leaving the Island or how long they have to unlock Spider-Gwen.

Here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Season 4 end date as well as the start time for Season 5.

Contents

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 end?

According to the in-game timer, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is set to end on Saturday, December 3.

Like always, this is subject to change as Epic Games has extended seasons in the past in preparation for the following season. We don’t know the exact end time yet, but we will update this piece as soon as that information is available.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 start?

The tentative start date for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 is Sunday, December 4.

If it follows the pattern of seasons prior, downtime will conclude somewhere between 7 & 8 AM EST.

Will there be a live event in Fortnite Season 4?

We don’t know just yet if there will be a live event at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but Epic Games tends to follow a pattern when it comes to which seasons get a live event.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 ended with a live event, but Season 3 did not. It’s not very common for Epic Games to go two seasons in a row without some sort of event to either end or kick off an event.

That being said, we won’t know for sure until the last few weeks of the season. That’s when updates are normally pushed out that either do or don’t include live event files.