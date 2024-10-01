Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 live event: Black hole, leaks & everything we know

As we head towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, leaks have revealed that the current era will end with one of the game’s signature live events.

Although we still have Fortnitemares and more crossovers to look forward to, many players are beginning to look ahead to what the future of Fortnite will have in store. According to a leaked roadmap from earlier in 2024, Chapter 2 OG is the next season before Chapter 6.

But before all that, leaks have revealed that this season will end with a second live event, following the Marvel event on October 5. So, here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 live event so far.

Article continues after ad

There is no official date for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 live event, but it’s likely to take place somewhere around November 2, 2024. This is when the current season will end according to the in-game Battle Pass timer, and the live event is expected to be the grand finale.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games usually sticks to this date when releasing new seasons, so players know exactly how long they have left to earn all their rewards. However, they could always move things if the next update isn’t ready, so we’ll be sure to keep this page updated.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The story of Chapter 5 Season 4 has focused on Doctor Doom.

What will happen in Chapter 5 Season 4 live event?

Little is known about this live event, but following the 31.30 update, dataminers discovered files that hint it will end with another black hole. Players will remember that this is the way that Chapter 1 ended, with the game being sucked into a black hole that remained onscreen for hours in the downtime before Chapter 2 started.

According to ‘Egyptian_Leaker,’ the event is codenamed “kiln” and will feature six different phases. It’s unclear what these different stages will be, but it’s likely that it could follow on from the Marvel mini-event, which will reportedly bring the long-awaited showdown with Doctor Doom.

Article continues after ad

It was initially thought that this could be the ending of Chapter 2 OG, but the leaker went on to say that a different event is in the works to start Chapter 6.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that this is all based on leaks so far and nothing has been confirmed. We’ll be sure to update this page with more details on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 live event as and when they’re revealed.

But before all that, you still have plenty of time left to unlock all of the free skins and explore every inch of the Marvel-themed map in Season 4.