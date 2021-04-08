Best Fortnite Deathrun codes for Creative mode - Dexerto

Fortnite Creative mode allows players to create the game of their dreams, and one of the most popular styles is Deathrun. Here are the best map codes you can play right now.

Since being introduced by Epic Games in 2018, Fortnite’s Creative mode has inspired gamers to create some incredible maps in a variety of genres including Gun Games, Hide and Seek, Zone Wars, and of course Deathruns.

As well as offering a break from the typical battle royale action, Deathrun maps are also a great way of practicing and mastering movement in the game, a skill that’s essential for surviving build fights and using cover to your advantage.

Warning: The following Deathrun map codes may lead to tears, tantrums, and controllers being thrown across the room out of sheer frustration. We take no responsibility for that, obviously.

Best Fortnite Deathrun Codes

Name Code Creator Pirate Jonesy’s Deathrun 7452-9966-3879 FCHQ More Wacky Ways To Die 9650-8149-3607 subcloning Duo Disco Deathrun 7662-4632-7482 regirom 100 Level Rainbow Deathrun 0388-5756-0977 meep Summer Splash Deathrun Race 3958-2152-5837 Team Unite Relativity Deathrun 7024-4001-0960 absurdite The 1 Minute Deathrun 3009-5833-7847 fhsupport Cizzorz Deathrun 4.0 4043-5793-6999 cizzorz Rainbow Runners 9654-3764-4414 snownymous Jesgran’s Deathrun 2.0 1103-0256-3362 jesgran

We’ve gone into more detail about each Fortnite Deathrun map below with screenshots and gameplay information so you can get a better idea of what each one entails, and figure out which ones you want to try out first.

They’re all incredibly fun and frustrating in equal measure, though, so you’re sure to have a good time no matter which one you choose.

Pirate Jonesy’s Deathrun: 7452-9966-3879

This pirate-themed Deathrun from FCHQ features 10 incredibly difficult levels, and if you complete them all, you’ll get the chance to encounter Pirate Jonesy himself in a boss fight. It took eight builders a total of three weeks to create this map, and it shows, as the amount of detail on display here is incredible. It might even be the best Deathrun out there.

More Wacky Ways To Die: 9650-8149-3607

One of the most imaginative maps on this list is More Wacky Ways To Die, the latest installment from creator subcloning that offers up 15 levels to work your way through, with each one having a crazier way of dying than the last. Expect dinosaurs, giant toys, and bank heists.

Duo Disco Deathrun: 7662-4632-7482

You’ll need to grab a friend to complete this epic Fortnite Deathrun map from creator regirom. Two players must master their coordination skills and timing to help each other get through the disco light-filled course, pressing switches to raise platforms and avoiding forcefield walls. Frustrating? Yes. Fun? 100%.

100 Level Rainbow Deathrun: 0388-5756-0977

Summer Splash Deathrun Race: 3958-2152-5837

This 25 level Summer Splash map adds a whole new element to the Deathrun experience, as you’ll be competing against up to 15 other players. Not only will you have to make your way through a series of nautical-themed obstacles, but you’ll also need to collect coins and beat your opponents to the finish line. It’s hectic and a whole lot of fun.

Relativity Deathrun: 7024-4001-0960

Relativity pitches itself as being unlike any other Deathrun in Fortnite Creative, and it certainly delivers on that front. This stylish black-and-white map from creator absurdite constantly keeps you on your toes and offers plenty of surprises as you play through its mind-bending puzzles. Reaching the finish line is difficult enough as it is, but with a world record to beat, you could be here for hours.

The 1 Minute Deathrun: 3009-5833-7847

Another Fortnite map that offers something unique is The 1 Minute Deathrun from creator fhsupport. It’s set in a lush outdoor landscape, but you won’t have time to appreciate the design as you’ve only got one minute to complete the whole course. It’s a big challenge, but it is possible. Prepare for many, many failures.

Cizzorz Deathrun 3.0: 4043-5793-6999

No Fortnite Deathrun list would be complete without an entry from creator cizzorz, who has become well-known for his brilliant maps that offer a real challenge. Cizzorz Deathrun 3.0 is our favorite out of the collection, and it’s become one of the most popular Fortnite Deathrun maps of all time – so much so that there was even a competition to win actual prize money by competing on the course.

Rainbow Runners: 9654-3764-4414

Don’t let the colorful nature of Rainbow Runners fool you, this is a devilishly difficult Deathrun course that requires you to race, fly, and shoot your way through 10 unique levels as fast as possible. The simple and bold visual style from creator snownymous is a treat for the eyes.

Jesgran’s Deathrun 2.0: 1103-0256-3362

After the success of their first map, creator Jesgran spent 400 hours making Jesgran’s Deathrun 2.0 and it was so worth it. You’ll feel like you’ve walked into a movie set with the crazy amount of detail on display here. It’s not just the classic spikes and drops you’ll be avoiding, as there are zombies and lava and plenty of other obstacles to traverse. Fortunately, you’ll have the help of tools like the Plunger and the Baller Vehicle to succeed.

That’s it for our list of the best Deathrun map codes in Fortnite. If you want more Creative mode fun, make sure you check out our best Creative maps guide, or for something a little different take a look at the best Hide and Seek maps.