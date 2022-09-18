Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: All new skins & cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here, which means there’s a brand new Battle Pass with skins like Spider-Gwen, Paradigm, and Meow Skulls available to unlock.

The best part of any new Fortnite season is discovering what’s included in the Battle Pass. Previous seasons have included fan-favorites like Luxe and Midas as well as pop culture icons like Darth Vader.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived, there’s a whole new lineup of rewards to work your way through with 10 pages, eight skins, and loads of cosmetics to unlock.

Whether you’re figuring out if it’s worth buying or you just want a peek ahead at what you’ve got to unlock next, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Epic Games

All skins in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

There are eight new skins included in this season’s Battle Pass:

Paradigm (Reality-659)

Spider-Gwen

Bytes

Grriz

Meow Skulls

Lennox Rose

Twyn

The Herald

Players will unlock Paradigm (Reality-659) from the very beginning of the Battle Pass, with the rest of the skins available to unlock as you earn Battle Stars and work your way through each page of cosmetics.

The Herald is this season’s equivalent of the ‘Secret Skin’ which means you won’t be able to unlock it until later on in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. There will probably be a set of quests linked to this skin.

Unlike previous seasons, it looks like there’s only one major collaboration in this Battle Pass: Spider-Gwen from Into The Spider-Verse. This is a nice addition to the Spider-Man skins already in the game.

You can see all of the Battle Pass skins in action in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer below.

How much is the Fortnite Battle Pass this season?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks once again. You can use any V-Bucks you have saved up from the previous season or you can add some more to your wallet.

Alternatively, if you’re an active member of the Fortnite Crew monthly subscription even for just one day of Chapter 3 Season 4, you’ll get the new Battle Pass included in your membership rewards.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass end?

The new Battle Pass is expected to end on December 3, 2022. This means you’ve got just under three months to complete each page and unlock all of the skins and cosmetics that you want.

Of course, this date could always get pushed back or brought forward, but for now, that’s the end goal.

Make sure you visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates on the new season!