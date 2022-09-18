Fortnite Chrome Splash: Where to find it & how to phase through structures

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced the Chrome Splash consumable, so here are the best locations to find it around the Island and how to phase through structures with it.

Prepare to get your squad back together, as Fortnite’s latest update is now live. Chapter 3 Season 4 introduces the ‘Paradise’ theme and players can get their hands on new Battle Pass rewards, try out weapons, and explore a revitalized map.

As you get to grips with everything that the new season has to offer – including a new secret skin – you’ll also come across the brand new Chrome Splash consumable that changes the game when it comes to traveling around the map.

These Chrome Splashes are going to make battles incredibly exciting, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Epic Games The Chrome Splash will change gunfights like never before.

What is the Chrome Splash in Fortnite?

The Chrome Splash is a new throwable consumable item introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 that can be thrown at any wall or structure to allow players to phase through them!

You can also temporarily “Chrome-ify” yourself to gain immunity to fire damage. You’ll turn into a blob while sprinting, which takes away fall damage and adds an air dash that lets you phase through walls.

Where to find the Chrome Splash consumable in Fortnite

Just like Chug Splash consumables before them, you’ll be able to get your hands on Chrome Splashes by opening chests and keeping an eye out for them as floor loot around the map.

Epic Games have provided players with a detailed explanation, clarifying that “not even wood, stone, brick, or metal is a match for Chrome. An enemy built a structure for defense? Throw a Chrome Splash at the walls to make the walls penetrable — jump right through the building and get the drop on your opponent!”

Epic Games You’ll be immune to fire damage if you Chrome-ify yourself.

How to use the Chrome Splash to phase in Fortnite

Using the Chrome Splash consumable is fairly easy, as the item is throwable just like grenades or the Chug Splashes. To use them, all you need to do is:

Pick up the Chrome Splash consumable

Equip it via your inventory

Hold aim to prepare it

Press fire to throw it

Remember that you can throw a Chrome Splash at a wall to let players phase through it, or you can throw it down to Chrome-ify yourself. Then, you’ll be able to use all those cool abilities!

Be sure to check out the latest Fortnite guides and news as Chapter 3 Season 4 gets underway.