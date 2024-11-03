Fortnite Chapter 6 leak reveals alleged theme and biomes for next season

Even though Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix only began on November 2, trusted leakers in the community have already claimed to have discovered that the theme for the next season and the start of Chapter 6 will revolve around Samurai and Japanese Mythology.

One of the battle royale’s most prominent leakers, Shiina, shared the claims on X/Twitter.

Since then, the alleged biomes coming to Chapter 6 Season 1 have also been revealed. According to Wensoing, here are all the biomes featured on next season’s map:

Article continues after ad

Shrine

Rivers

Plains

Farmland

Forest

The leaker further stated: “I know this has been rumored for a while, so I want to confirm it once and for all,” in regards to the overall theme.

“This is going to be absolute peak, I really hope it’s focused on Ancient Japan,” a player commented. “Oh man this could potentially be the best theme yet,” another added, who echoed the thoughts of several.

Meanwhile, many fans called for the return of the beloved Kinetic Blade Katana weapon and the MEGA City POI, both of which were introduced during the Neo-Tokyo theme in Chapter 4 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2’s popular MEGA City POI.

“Collab potential is crazy,” one more replied. The anime collaborations over the years have proved to be some of the most popular collabs in the game’s history and this potential theme certainly opens the doors for much more.

Various related crossovers were suggested, such as Vinland Saga, Demon Slayer, and Samurai Jack.

However, some weren’t as convinced with the idea of it being centered around Japanese Samurai. “Chapter 6 about to be the best or the most disappointing season ever,” one chimed in, gaining nearly three thousand likes.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games has not announced the theme or any details for the start of Chapter 6 and its first season, therefore the leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. While you await further details on the next Fortnite season, check out all our guides for all the new content added in Chapter 2 Remix.

These include where to find the Choppa location on the map, every NPC location, all hidden Gnome locations, and how to find Eminem in Fortnite this season.

Article continues after ad