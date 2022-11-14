How to watch Fortnite Fracture event: Chapter 3 finale schedule, streams, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Fortnite Chapter 3 is drawing to a close much sooner than anyone anticipated as the Fracture event has now been locked in. From when it kicks off to how you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

While Fortnite Chapter 3 hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea, the latest era in Fortnite history is beginning to wind down well ahead of schedule. Although Chapters 1 and 2 both ran for two years each, the third act in Fortnite is set to wrap up just 12 months since it got underway.

Epic Games confirmed as much during the 2022 FNCS Invitational on November 13, revealing the upcoming Fracture event to cap off Chapter 3. This finale is set to mark the occasion with a bang, rolling out an all-new Chapter in the process.

So before it kicks off, be sure to brush up on everything there is to know about Fortnite’s Chapter 3 finale event.

The Fracture event to close out Fortnite Chapter 3 is locked in for Saturday, December 3 at 4PM ET. As always, players should try to be in-game at least an hour before to ensure their spot in the lobby when things start to change.

It’s currently unclear just how long this particular event will be, but it’s safe to expect at least a few minutes of shock and surprise.

How to watch Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale event

No different from usual, playing Fortnite itself is the best way to engage with the Fracture event. We’re sure to see a dramatic shift in-game right on time, so hopping into a match and keeping your eyes peeled will serve you well.

However, if you’re unable to access the game at this exact time, you can always tune into the action online. All of your favorite Fortnite streamers are sure to be broadcasting the Chapter 3 Finale from their perspective, letting thousands watch along live.

What can we expect from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale event?

At this point in time, it’s anyone’s guess what the Fracture event may involve. We could see anything from a huge in-game sequence to a brief cinematic, though we know for certain it’ll advance the ongoing storyline.

Whatever takes place, we can expect Chapter 4 to commence shortly after, following the events of this finale. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here as things get underway.