When is the next Fortnite live event? Remix: The Prelude

Fortnite has announced that their next live event called Remix: The Prelude will be coming soon as Epic transitions the Battle Royale into this year’s new throwback Chapter 2 season.

Chapter 5 Season 4 is finally drawing a close with its Marvel-themed Absolute Doom content. However, as with any new season, there will be a live event before the initial update to reveal more details about the theme and the content being added.

Here’s when the next Fortnite live event will begin and everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

The next Fortnite live event, Remix: The Prelude, will start on November 1 at 6:30 PM ET. At this time, the event will be shown at the Restored Reels location during Battle Royale or Zero Build matches.





An in-game countdown timer is shown towards the west side of Restored Reels, above the large screen that features the new Chapter 2 Remix teaser that displays classic POIs returning.

Article continues after ad

This is the exact location where the live event will begin when the timer reaches zero. You can also view the Remix: The Prelude countdown in the pre-game lobby, which both are shown in the images above.

Article continues after ad

You can check out everything coming in our dedicated Remix: The Prelude live event hub.

When was the last Fortnite live event?

The last Fortnite live event was on October 5, 2024. The ‘Doom is coming’ event saw a giant Doctor Doom spawn in the middle of the map during matches.





Similar to the Pandora’s Box event, the enormous Doom boss had an overall health bar in which players collectively dealt damage to reduce his health over time. However, it only took just over an hour to eliminate before the Marvel villains escaped in a Rift.

Article continues after ad

Despite it making a few minor changes to the map, such as certain Stark Industries beacons being destroyed, the event was considered fairly lackluster in the community.

Article continues after ad

How to watch a Fortnite live event?

To join a Fortnite live event, ensure you’re in a Battle Royale or Zero Build match at the event’s specified start time and date.

While some events are available for multiple showings, others are single-time experiences as announced by Epic Games. For Remix: The Prelude, which is set for 6:30 PM ET on November 2, only one official start time has been announced, so it’s likely a one-time event.

Article continues after ad

While you await for the Chapter 5 Season 4 live event and the new Chapter 2 Remix season to begin, you can check out why next season won’t just be an OG throwback and any Fortnitemares 2024 quests to complete before the Halloween event also ends.