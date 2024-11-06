Fortnite Remix The Finale live event: Schedule, concert, everything we know

As a way to wrap up the current season, Fortnite will be getting The Finale live event. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix, which features various music artists and fan-favorite characters, may have just kicked off, but considering how short this chapter will be, players can already gear up for the upcoming live event that will wrap things up.

After all, live events in the game have a specific schedule and will only be available for a limited time. So, if you don’t want to miss out on the Remix: The Finale event happening later this month, we’ve gathered all the details for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Finale event, including its start date, what you can expect to happen during, and more.

Fortnite Remix: The Finale live event schedule

Fortnite’s Remix: The Finale event will be live on November 30, 2024, at 2 PM ET. Epic has confirmed this information via a blog post.

Looking at past events, ideally, you’ll want to be in-game before the event starts because the servers tend to get crowded during this time.

What to expect in the Remix: The Finale event concert

This event will pay tribute to Juice WLRD to honor his “legacy and love for Fortnite,” as revealed by Epic. According to a leak, he will have an “interactive concert” during the finale.

This wasn’t elaborated further, but in the past, there have been concerts that require you to kill bosses and navigate through streets as the artist sings in the background, like Karol G’s and The Kid LAROI.

It’s possible it may be something similar to these, though do take this information with a grain of salt for now. Well-known leaker HYPEX has also mentioned that the live event will seemingly feature “giant versions of the rappers”—similar to the Travis Scott concert in the past.

Free Juice WRLD skin

On a special note, players will be able to obtain a cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD skin for free during the event. This Outfit will be available to those who log in between 1 AM ET on November 30 and 1 AM ET on December 1.

You can still get this skin on a later date if you can’t make it to the game during this time. Epic has stated that the skin will eventually be available to purchase in the Item Shop, so it’s not exclusive to this time window.

That sums up everything you need to know about the upcoming Remix: The Finale live event. While you’re here, check out all the Battle Pass skins in the game and everything you can expect in Chapter 6.