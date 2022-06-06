When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 end? Season 4 start date

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may have only just begun, but some curious players are already wondering when the new season will end and when Season 4 will start.

The latest season of Fortnite – nicknamed Vibin’ – has introduced loads of features to the Island including rideable animals, the return of Ballers, and a fresh Battle Pass starring Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

If that wasn’t enough excitement for you, though, you might be anticipating the next season of content. After all, it’s always fun to look ahead and guess what crossovers, weapons, and map changes are in store.

Below, you’ll find all the details we know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 end date, as well as predictions for when the next season will begin.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is currently expected to end on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

We know this because that’s when the new Battle Pass is scheduled to expire. Epic Games have delayed season finales in the past, though, so there’s always a chance that could happen again.

It’s also worth pointing out that Fortnite leakers have noticed a “hidden” date in the game’s files, listed as October 2. This could mean nothing, or it could be a potential backup date for the finale.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to begin on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

New seasons of Fortnite are always preceded by a long period of downtime that typically lasts through the night, so it makes sense that Chapter 3 Season 4 will begin the day after the current season ends.

As we mentioned earlier, the current season could always end up being delayed, and if that’s the case, the next season will be pushed back too. If there are any delays, we’ll update you right here.

