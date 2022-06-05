Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass: All skins & cosmetics revealed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is upon us and there are plenty of skins and cosmetics for you to claim from the seasonal Battle Pass, so here are all the details you need to know.

Costing 950 V-Bucks (or included with Fortnite Crew), the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass features 10 pages with eight different outfits – many of which come with multiple styles that can be unlocked as you progress.

You’ll also find quite a few characters from the pre-season teaser trailer like the Darth Vader skin, and you can earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks from the Battle Pass, which can easily be used towards purchasing the next season’s pass.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the skins available in the seasonal Battle Pass.

Contents

All New Skins in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

As mentioned already, there are eight different skins available for you to claim from the Battle Pass. You should also note that most of these skins have extra styles that can be unlocked to modify their in-game appearance.

With that out of the way, here’s a table to represent every skin available in this season’s Battle Pass:

Skin/Character Page available on Evie Page 1 Snap Page 1 Adira Page 3 Stormfarer Page 5 Malik Page 6 Sabina Page 8 Darth Vader Page 10 Indiana Jones Secret skin

All pages on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

You can find screenshots of every page in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass below, with images and prices of each skin and cosmetic:

Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

How to get the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

There are two different ways to get the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass in Fortnite:

You can purchase it from the in-game Item Shop for 950 V-Bucks, by recharging V-Bucks in your account or using V-Bucks that you earned from the previous pass.

You can sign up for Fortnite Crew to receive it as a bonus gift for subscribing to the monthly service.

When does Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass end?

While Chapter 3 Season 3 began on June 5, 2022. Epic Games has confirmed that the seasonal Battle Pass will be available until September 17, 2022, although this date could get pushed back.

We will update this section when further information is revealed. Having said that, you will have quite a bit of time to unlock the Battle Pass exclusive skins and cosmetics before the Season ends and the pass lapses.

So there you have it – that is everything you need to know about the current season’s Battle Pass in Fortnite. Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and guides.