Fortnite Tover Token locations: How to get new styles for Snap skin

Snap is a new customizable skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and you’ll need to find Tover Tokens to unlock new styles. Here are the locations we know about so far.

It’s become a tradition for each Fortnite season to have a customizable skin in the Battle Pass, such as the alien Kymera and the colorful Toona Fish, where players need to collect resources to unlock new looks.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, the current customizable skin is Snap. With enough Tover Tokens, players will be able to gather new parts to customize his head, arms, legs, and torso, a little bit like an action figure.

To get there, though, you’ll need to find those Tover Tokens. Below, you’ll find all the token locations we’ve discovered so far, as well as details on when the next set of Snap styles will be released.

Where to find Tover Token locations in Fortnite

Here are all of the Tover Token locations in Fortnite and the Snap styles they unlock:

Rave Cave – Pimento Head

Condo Canyon – Raw Power Head

Shifty Shafts – ‘Mato Head

Sanctuary – Techa-Snap Head

The Ruins – Sgt. Brush Head

Lil’ Shaftie – Poptop Head

Reality Falls – Classic Red Arms

Rocky Reels – Tenta-Classic Arms

The Joneses – Mechbasher Arms

Seven Outpost VII – Utility Arms

Sleepy Sound – Trashblaster Arms

Logjam Lumberyard – Skelly Arms

Greasy Grove – Camo Legs

We’ll update this page when we’ve been able to find the exact locations of each Tover Token, but for now, it’s time to get exploring.

How to customize Fortnite Snap skin with Tover Tokens

In order to get the new Snap skin, you’ll first need to purchase the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Then, you can unlock Snap from the first page of rewards by spending nine Battle Stars on it.

Once you’ve got Snap, you can unlock new parts to customize him with by finding Tover Tokens. Each customizable part is linked to a set of Tover Tokens hidden in a specific marked area on the Fortnite map.

This is different from previous customizable skins, where you would use the tokens you found to purchase each customization. You can keep track of the Snap pieces you’ve unlocked in the Battle Pass menu.

When will more Snap styles be released in Fortnite?

There are only a limited amount of Snap styles available to unlock right now, but the next set of pieces should be released on Thursday, June 23, 2022, with another set available the week after.

This is when the current in-game countdown ends, but the date could always change, as it has done with other timed Battle Pass releases in previous Fortnite seasons. We’ll keep you updated if that happens.

Make sure you check out our Fortnite home page for the latest news and guides.