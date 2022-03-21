How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite

The core gameplay of Fortnite has been shaken up dramatically in Chapter 3 Season 2 as players can now perform a Tactical Sprint that could be essential in escaping perilous combat situations or the scourge of the storm.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 shocked many players by changing some of its key fundamentals. The start of the season saw a complete absence of building, the usual array of new outfits, and many other subtle tweaks.

But one of the most notable alterations was in the game’s movement mechanics. A new Tactical Sprint function is now available for players to equip, and we’ll show you how.

What is Fortnite’s Tactical Sprint?

The Tactical Sprint option in Fortnite allows players to move at a much faster rate of speed than they would ordinarily be able to with traditional running.

There is only a limited amount of time in this Tactical Sprint window though, so it will need to be used in the most crucial of situations. Furthermore, triggering the use of Tactical Sprint will automatically disable the use of weapons, so that needs to be considered when deploying it.

How to Sprint in Fortnite

First things first, you will need to need to make sure you have ‘Sprint’ binded to a key/button on your controller pad. Many players won’t have this set up, and if you don’t, you will be unable to use the Tactical Sprint function.

Here are a complete set of instructions on how to properly Tactical Sprint in Fortnite:

Go to the game’s ‘Settings’ Head to the ‘Wireless controller’ tab on console or ‘Keyboard controls’ on PC Now, make sure to assign an input to ‘Sprint’ Once you’ve done that, head into a game of Fortnite When you have full control of your character on solid land, simply click your Sprint button and you will perform the Tactical Sprint

And there you have it! If you do use Tactical Sprint, there is a bar in the bottom corner of the screen which you can use to monitor how long you can do it for and how long is left for it to fully recharge.

