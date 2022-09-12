What is Fortnite Paradise? Leaks and Chrome teasers explained

Epic Games have started to hint at something called Paradise in Fortnite, with plenty of teasers and leaks already popping up across the internet – but what does it all mean?

There are just a few days left of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3, which means most of us are now eagerly looking ahead to whatever Epic Games has in store for the popular battle royale in its upcoming season.

Although details have been scarce so far, we’re finally starting to see some teasers emerge. As well as the name ‘Paradise’, there have been some mysterious videos featuring liquid chrome spreading and taking over various objects.

To try and make sense of what these teasers could mean for the future of Fortnite, we’ve rounded up all of the clues and leaks so far below.

Epic Games

What is Fortnite Paradise?

Although nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games, it seems pretty safe to assume that Paradise is the name of the next Fortnite season, which until now has been known only as Chapter 3: Season 4.

The date featured on the Paradise website is September 18, 2022, which is when most people have predicted the next season will begin as it’s the day after the current Battle Pass is scheduled to end.

What do all the Fortnite Paradise teasers mean?

Since the Fortnite Paradise website was revealed, Epic Games have shared multiple live-action teaser videos across their social media channels including Twitter and TikTok.

One video features a man pouring liquid chrome onto his cereal, only for it to harden in the bowl. Another stars a woman talking about organic pesticides until the same liquid chrome starts to cover her plants.

With captions including “It consumes everything,” and “Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all,” it does seem likely that the next Fortnite season will be focused on this strange liquid chrome taking over the Island.

Mysterious substances spread across the map are a pretty common theme in Fortnite. The current season features the Reality Tree spreading its roots out, while Chapter 2: Season 6 placed Primal biomes around the map.

As for how this liquid chrome will affect gameplay, some leakers have speculated that it could work like sand tunnelling, with players sinking into the chrome to sneak around. Another theory is that it will give some kind of power-up effect to players when they touch it.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what role this liquid chrome will play or what Paradise is truly about. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the new Fortnite season here.