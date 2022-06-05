Fortnite Reality Seeds: Where to find them & how to summon Reality Saplings

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is now live with a brand new item called Reality Seeds. Here’s where to find them and how to summon a Reality Sapling.

Reality Seeds are the latest addition in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 that allows you to prepare a bounty for the next time you jump onto the island. Available in four different rarities, you can plant these Reality Seeds anywhere on the island to simply return and claim in the following match that you’re queuing into.

You should also note that these Reality Seeds sprout into Reality Saplings from which you can claim various weapons and items. Let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about Reality Seeds in Fortnite’s newest season.

What are Reality Seeds in Fortnite?

Reality Seeds are the latest loot mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Released by the Reality Tree, these seeds can be planted anywhere on the map for you to return in the next match and collect loot by weeding the grown sapling.

You will receive loot every time you weed the grown Reality Sapling and the quality of the loot will also improve gradually, so it’s important to keep returning to it in different matches. They’ll also appear on the map when planted.

Where to find Reality Seeds in Fortnite

Given that Reality Seeds are dispersed by the Reality Tree, you will have the highest chance of finding these seeds near the tree itself. The Reality Tree is located in the middle of the new biome introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3.

The Reality Tree is pretty big, so you can usually see it from quite a far distance. However, for an exact location, the Reality Tree is located on the western side of the map, east of where Camp Cuddle used to be.

What you’re searching for here is a big pink bulb with blue light coming out of it. This is a Reality Seed. You can see what it looks like in the image below:

How to use Reality Seeds in Fortnite

Using Reality Seeds in Fortnite is a very easy task to do as long as you can find one. All you have to do is equip the Reality Seed and press the fire button to plant it on the ground. Once you’re done planting the seed, you can simply get on with your current match.

You can only claim loot after the Reality Seed grows into a Reality Sapling, which happens in the following match. You’ll also need to tend to your Reality Seed by removing weeds that grow around it, otherwise you won’t get any decent weapons.

Here are some examples of the loot you can claim from each different tier of Reality Seed:

Rarity Loot available Rare 1x Rare Combat SMG, x6 Uncommon Small Shield Potion, x10 Common Bars, x1 Uncommon Reality Seed Epic x1 Epic Ranger AR, x3 Uncommon Small Shield Potion, x1 Rare Shield Potion, x15 Common Bars Legendary x1 Legendary DMR Sniper Rifle, x6 Uncommon Small Shield Potion, x1 Rare Shield Potion, x20 Common Bars Mythic x1 Mythic Stinger SMG, x12 Rare Chug Splash, x1 Rare Shield Potion, x30 Common Bars, x1 Uncommon Reality Seed

So, there you have it, that’s all you need to know about Reality Seeds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

