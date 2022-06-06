How to ride wolves & boars in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

One of the biggest new features in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is the ability to ride wolves and boars, so we’re going to tell you how to do exactly that.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is finally here! As well as new map areas, a Battle Pass featuring Darth Vader, and a big change to the weapon pool, there are also new ways to get around the Island: rideable animals!

While previous seasons introduced the ability to ‘tame’ wild animals and have them assist you in battle, they weren’t actually that helpful, but being able to ride them should make them much more valuable.

Advertisement

This is a feature that many players have been waiting a long time for, so it’s exciting to finally see it make its debut in Fortnite. We’ve got all the details you need to ride a wolf or a boar below.

Contents

How to ride animals in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Riding a wolf or boar in Fortnite is actually pretty easy. All you need to do is find one out in the wild, then when it starts to chase you, jump directly onto its back and you should automatically start riding it.

It can be tricky to get the landing right, but the best part of riding a wild animal like a wolf is that you can aim and fire your weapon at the same time. You can even build structures.

Advertisement

Read More: Where to find Tover Tokens in Fortnite

Your animal will eventually get tired after running around the Island. When this happens, you’ll need to give it some food – like an apple or a cabbage – to replenish its energy and get it back up to speed.

The most difficult part of riding a wolf or a boar in Fortnite is finding them in the first place, so we’ve got some tips to help you find them below.

Where to find wolves in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Wolves rarely go near POIs or major locations with lots of buildings, so your best bet is to search in the mountains or the wilderness. Remember they often hunt in packs, so they can be quite dangerous.

Advertisement

You can see some common wolf spawn locations on the Fortnite map below:

Where to find boars in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Unlike wolves in Fortnite, boars usually roam the Island solo and they aren’t afraid to get closer to POIs or major locations, so it’s a little harder to pin them down. It’s a good idea to listen out for their snorts.

You can see some common boar spawn locations on the Fortnite map below:

Which animals can you ride in Fortnite?

Right now, it seems like the only animals you can ride in Fortnite are wolves and boars. Previous leaks suggest you’ll be able to ride other animals like raptors, so they could be added to the game soon.

Advertisement

Leakers have also teased a ‘Saddler’ weapon, which many assumed would be required to ride a wolf or boar, but clearly, that’s not the case. We’ll have to wait and see what the Saddler is actually used for.

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as any new information is released about other rideable animals, but for now, it’s time to tame some wolves or boars!