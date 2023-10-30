Fortnite Chapter 1 return teasers explained: OG Map, Time Machine & more

Fortnite is all set to travel back in time as players are excited to return to the OG Chapter 1 island in the upcoming season. While a number of leaks and teasers have begun to surface on social media, here is an overview of all of them and what they hint at.

Fortnite is one of the best Battle Royale games that entered the mainstream scene in 2017 and rapidly gained popularity with players. As opposed to traditional shooters, the game’s fast-paced action and unique mechanics for building and combating enemies became a standout.

Major content creators such as Ninja, Dr. Lupo, Tfue, and others, who have streamed the game since Chapter 1, have provided players with innumerable enjoyable moments. While the game is currently in its fourth chapter, the OG players long for Chapter 1, when Fortnite was straightforward, fun, and featured innovative lore and enjoyable weapons.

Epic Games Fortnite players will be dropping onto the Chapter 1 island soon again.

Now that players will be traveling back in time to Chapter 1 island in the upcoming Fortnite season, the following teasers suggest the return of the OG map, time travel, and more.

All Fortnite OG Chapter 1 return teasers

After weeks of rumors, Epic Games has confirmed that players will return to the Chapter 1 island on November 3, 2023, when the next Fortnite season begins. The official Fortnite X account published a post with the hashtag #FortniteOG and disclosed that movement mechanics such as Sprinting and Mantling will remain in the upcoming season.

In addition, Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic, revealed his word, Rewind, which hints at the next Fortnite season’s theme. This confirms that players will return to the Chapter 1 OG map and experience the game’s early days again.

Return of OG map POIs

According to leakers, the official Fortnite Competitive account has now foreshadowed the return of Tilted Towers when players return to Chapter 1 in the following season. In the post, the official Competitive account posed the following question to fans, “What player comes to mind when we say Tilted Towers?”

In addition, it is rumored that players will return to OG POIs such as Retail Row, Paradise Palms, and Dusty Divot.

Return of Shopping Carts and ATK vehicles

On the same day, Fortnite Competitive posted mysterious words teasing two Chapter 1 vehicles, namely the Shopping Cart and the ATK. These vehicles appeared in Seasons 4 and 5 of the OG Fortnite, respectively.

It is rumored that these will also make a comeback with the return of Chapter 1 and replace the current cars and bikes on the island.

Players will use a Time Machine to travel to Chapter 1

During the Fortnitemares 2023 teaser, when Kado Thorne departed a Time Machine showing the July 12, 2018 release date for Chapter 1 Season 5, the return of players to Chapter 1 was revealed for the first time. The same image was posted by Fortnite with the caption “The greatest heist of all time.”

In addition, players believe that during the Snapshot missions, when the Heist Crew discussed using a portal to escape the island, it would also transport them to a world they had previously visited.

OG Fortnite Content Creators received Chapter 1 props

As a teaser for the upcoming season, the OG Fortnite squad consisting of Ninja, TimTheTatman, CourageJD, and DrLupo received real-life prop signs from Chapter 1 Season 5 outside their homes. These items were last seen in Frenzy Fields by the time machine.

The restaurants Durr Burger, Truck ‘N’ Oasis, Tomatohead, and Dusty Diner were all located on the OG Chapter 1 Season 5 island and were represented by these signs. In addition, Courage indicated that the OG Squad will return alongside the new season when players are dropped on the Chapter 1 map.

Several creators also received a Chapter 1 package containing a Where we droppin’? poster and badges from various seasons. In addition, they were given a vinyl record containing the original Chapter 1 lobby theme.

Epic has yet to disclose many details about the upcoming season, but the return of Chapter 1 is expected to be a huge hit with the player base. As more information about the upcoming season becomes available, we will update this article accordingly.

