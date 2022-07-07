All Fortnite Vibin’ Quests & rewards in Chapter 3 Season 3

Daniel Megarry . 6 hours ago

Fortnite Vibin’ Quests have arrived, giving players another way to earn some extra XP, level up their Battle Pass, and get some free cosmetics. Here’s every challenge released so far.

Alongside the traditional weekly challenges, Epic Games have now added another set of seasonal quests for players to complete. These are called Vibin’ Quests, and they’re related to the story of Chapter 3 Season 3.

Each part of the Vibin’ Quests line will progress the Fortnite story, as players discover the secrets behind the Reality Roots that are spreading across the Island. This is also a great way to earn some bonus XP!

Below, you’ll find all of the Vibin’ Quests released in Fortnite so far, the rewards you can earn, and details on when the next set of challenges will be released.

Contents

Fortnite Vibin’ Quests Part 1

Fortnite Vibin’ Quests Part 2

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Scan the Reality Tree (1)

Scan the root between the Reality Tree and the Reality Bloom (1)

Scan the Reality Bloom (1)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Harvest fruit from Reality Saplings (1)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Acquire Bushranger seed from Mysterious Bloom (1)

Bring Bushranger to Reality Tree (1)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Interact with Zero Point Scanning Devices (3)

Fortnite Vibin’ Quests Part 3

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Damage opponents using a Star Wars weapon (500)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Plant Listening Devices at Imperial Docking Bays (3)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Defeat Darth Vader (1)

Fortnite Vibin’ Quests Part 4

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Visit Beach Bash where the Sith Holocron washed up (1)

Investigate clues to the whereabouts of the Sith Holocron (3)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Collect an anomaly from both Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom (2)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Collect a tracking device from Synapse Station (1)

Dumpster Dive for fake relic materials (1)

Construct a fake relic at Sleepy Shrubs (1)

Establish Device Uplink (1)

Locate where the Sith Holocron is being held in Rave Cave (1)

Pry open shipping boxes to find Sith Holocron (1)

When do the next set of Fortnite Vibin’ Quests unlock?

Part 5 of the Fortnite Vibin’ Quests is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST.

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as the new quests are released, so make sure you check back then!

All rewards you can earn with the Fortnite Vibin’ Quests

As well as getting a nice boost of XP for each Vibin’ Quest you complete, you’ll also be able to unlock the Bushy’s Bulb Back Bling cosmetic when you’ve finished all of the challenges in Part 2.

That’s the only rewards that have been released so far, but there might be more to unlock as new Parts are released, so keep an eye out.

