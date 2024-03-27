What are Channels in LEGO Fortnite and how to use them?

The introduction of the Wrench to LEGO Fortnite allows for a deeper level of vehicle customization via Channels. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

LEGO Fortnite’s latest update puts vehicular power into the players’ hands, as vehicles are now in-game and usable for quick trips around the map.

With vehicles, there’s a surprising amount of equipment needed to get your car up and running. Aside from that, there’s also a ton of customization options for the super builders who have proven to go above and beyond.

Enter the Channels system, a way to modify Thruster-operated systems.

Article continues after ad

How to use Channels in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games

Thruster-based systems use Thrusters and Switches, with the former providing a rocket boost and the latter triggering said boost. However, before update 29.10, all Switches and Thrusters were linked, meaning one Switch would trigger all the boosts.

With 29.10, the Wrench allows players to resolve that issue via Channels. Using the image above as an example, there are three channels you can assign Thrusters to. In this case, each Thruster and Switch is assigned to its own channel, meaning flicking a switch will trigger each Thruster individually.

Article continues after ad

To assign Thrusters and Switches to channels, you’ll need to have the Wrench. Once you have that, interact with the Thrusters and Switches to change what channels each is linked to.

Article continues after ad

You can also link multiple Thrusters to the same channel, although it’s unsure what the maximum number of linked Thrusters is.

Check out more LEGO Fortnite content:

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite