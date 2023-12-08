Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them

LEGO Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm, bringing the lovable nature of LEGO to the equally as loved Battle Royale. So, here are the best LEGO Fortnite skins and how you can get hold of them.

Sure, exploring the new content for LEGO Fortnite is key on players’ to-do list, with many looking to complete the exciting quests, grab the resources, and of course take part in some epic battles. However, you can’t do that without some epic skins.

With over 1,200 LEGO Fortnite skins available in the game, choosing one can be practically impossible, especially when they all look fantastic. However, some prove to be much better than others. Here are some of the best LEGO Fortnite skins and how you can get hold of all skins in the game.

Best LEGO Fortnite skins

Epic Games Fishstick and Major Mancake are some of the best skins in LEGO Fortnite.

Overall there will be 1,200 LEGO Fortnite skins available in the game, but currently, only 317 are actually released in the game. You can check out all the available skins here.

While some are certainly unique, it’s clear there are a few much better than others:

Fishstick

The best skins are the ones that lightly deviate from the standard design of a classic LEGO minifigure – just like Fishstick.

This LEGO skin looks like an adorable version of the classic Fortnite skin, and perfectly resembles everything players love about the character.

Beef Boss

In the same way as Fishstick, Beef Boss brings a completely unique style to the traditional LEGO minifigures.

If you want to hone your classic Fortnite characters in LEGO Fortnite, Beef Boss is one of the best skins to choose from.

Major Mancake

Major Mancake may not look as mean or deadly as this adorable LEGO figure, but that’s almost a good thing. After all, LEGO is all about looking adorable and undeniably unique.

If you’ve got the rare Major Mancake skin in Fortnite, then making it a LEGO skin is practically a no-brainer, especially with how cool it looks.

Snowmando

Epic Games Adorable meets deadly in the LEGO Fortnite Snowmando skin.

Channel your Christmas spirit and bring back a classic skin with the adorable Snowmando LEGO Fortnite figure.

There’s no better time to use this LEGO Fortnite skin, especially when you see how similar the LEGO figure is to the traditional skin.

Meowscles

Meowscles is a perfect combination of adorable and powerful, that cute kitty face is undeniably sweet, but its six-pack says this skin also packs a punch.

There are so many great LEGO Fortnite skins, but Meowscles is undeniably one of the best, bringing all the cuteness and power many are looking for in their games.

How to get LEGO Fortnite skins

Thankfully, you won’t need to pay any money to get hold of any LEGO Fortnite skins. This is primarily because they’re not seen as skins in Fortnite but rather as styles.

With tons of skins available, it’s likely anything you already own will have a free LEGO variant attached to it.

So, there you have it, those are the best LEGO Fortnite skins available and how you can get hold of your favorite character. While loading up your next game, take a look at some of our other handy Fortnite guides and content:

