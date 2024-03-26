How to craft and use Illuminator in LEGO Fortnite

The Illuminator will help shine light in the darkest places in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know about the item, including how to craft it and use it.

Update 29.10 finally introduced vehicles to LEGO Fortnite, letting players drive around the map.

Aside from the vehicle additions, it also added a few new in-game items for use, such as the Wrench, Compost Bin, and the Illuminator, the latter an excellent tool against the darkness.

If you’re looking to trek through LEGO Fortnite in the dark, make sure you have an Illuminator handy.

LEGO Fortnite Illuminator recipe

To craft an Illuminator, you first need the recipe for it, which is unlocked when you find a Purple Thermal Fish and upgrade your Crafting Bench to the rare level. The Thermal Fish can be found in the desert biome, but make sure you have a fishing rod.

Once you have those two items, head to the Crafting Bench, and use the following materials:

5 Purple Thermal Fish

3 Wool Thread Put Wool into a Spinning Wheel.

10 Glass You’ll need a Metal Smelter, some Sand, and Brightcore.

10 Brightcore Can be found in desert biome caves.



How to use Illuminator in LEGO Fortnite

Once you’ve unclocked the Illuminator, open up your inventory, and equip it. The Illuminator is a consistent passive, meaning once you equip it, it’s on your character forever, emitting a constant glow to light up dark spaces.

You’ll know it’s equipped by the small glow that looks like fireflies on your character model.

