How to craft and use Power Center in LEGO Fortnite

Power Centers are a whole new device needed to power your vehicle in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know about the in-game item.

Vehicles have finally made their way into LEGO Fortnite, all thanks to Epic’s 29.10 update which has let players zoom across the map at blistering speeds.

Creating a usable vehicle is easy to do, but you’ll need quite a few parts to assemble the full thing. One of those parts is the new Power Center — the vehicle’s battery.

Here’s everything you need to know about Power Centers in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Power Center recipe

Epic Games

Much like the Driver’s Seat, there are three types of Power Centers — Small, Medium, or Large — with each requiring varying amounts of Granite and Cords, the latter made by collecting five Vines and putting them into a Spinner Wheel.

To build a Small Power Center, you’ll need:

3 Granite

2 Cord

To build a Medium Power Center, you’ll need:

5 Granite

2 Cord

To build a Large Power Center, you’ll need:

8 Granite

2 Cord

Provided you have the materials, open the Build Menu, scroll over to Toys, and navigate to Controls. Power Centers are directly below the Driver’s Seat, and you’ll be able to craft it there.

How to use Power Centers in LEGO Fortnite

Power Centers can only be placed on a Vehicle Base, given it’s the battery of your vehicle. Once placed, it needs a power source, aka the new Power Cells.

Craft a Power Cell and place it in the Power Center to create energy for your vehicle to take off. Bear in mind that the bigger the Power Center, the more Power Cells it’ll take:

Small Power Centers hold one Power Cell

Medium Power Centers hold two Power Cells

Large Power Centers hold four Power Cells

