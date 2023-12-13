How to get Thrusters in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re wondering how to get and use Thrusters in LEGO Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite instantly became Fortnite’s most popular mode after it brought a whole new way to play with its building, crafting and survival game.

As you progress your LEGO builds, you will soon realise there is some essential building items that you will need to master in order to take your creations to the next level.

One of these is Thrusters, which allows you to add high powered rockets to your builds, which have proved useful for creating various vehicles and transportation devices, such as cars and monorails.

Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock, build and use Thrusters in LEGO Fortnite.

Epic Games / Perfect Score A LEGO Fortnite player creating a vehicle with the use of Thrusters.

How to unlock Thrusters in LEGO Fortnite

To get Thrusters in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to get a piece of Flexwood in order to receive the Small Thruster and Large Thruster building blueprint.

You will need the following materials to build a Small Thruster:

1 Wooden Rod

1 Blast Powder

1 Torch

You will need the following materials to build a Large Thruster:

3 Wooden Rod

2 Blast Powder

1 Torch

How to use Thrusters in LEGO Fortnite

To use a Thruster in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to access your Build menu and go to the Toys section, where you will be able to select between small and large Thrusters, where you can then place them on a Dynamic Foundation or supporting structures.

We would recommend you place these Thrusters on the back side of your Dynamic Foundation, while placing an Activation Switch on top. When the switch is activated, it would then turn on the Thrusters and blast you forwards when paired with wheels or balloons to create various vehicles.

