How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on Copper and Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite has caused record-breaking amounts of players across the gaming community to jump into the brand-new game mode.

There are endless amounts of features to discover in the open world game that is centered around using the infamous LEGO building blocks. These include anything from building, crafting, farming, surviving, and fighting to simply just exploring your own expansive world.

One of the most important features of the game is smelting, which is necessary to make various different items and tools. While trying to smelt, a recurring problem for players has been first trying to find various resources needed from their world and how to make certain items.

Where to find Copper and how to make Copper Bars within LEGO Fortnite has proved tricky for new players, so here’s exactly how to get these from your world.

How to get Copper in LEGO Fortnite

To get Copper, you will need to explore and find a desert biome in LEGO Fortnite and then find a Lava Cave, which you can find the entrance to under large heaps of rocks.

Once you enter the cave, you will soon come across orangey bronze colored Copper ores which are shown bursting out of nearby rocks, either on the floor or the walls.

Simply, just equip your trusty pickaxe and use the tool to mine as many Copper pieces as you need, which will drop on the floor as ground loot for you to pick up and store in your inventory.

How to make Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

To get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to use a Metal Smelter, and put in one piece of Copper and two pieces of Brightcore to make one Copper Bar.

You will need the following materials to build a Metal Smelter:

15 Brightcore

35 Obsidian Slab

3 Blast Core

You will need the following materials to make one Copper Bar:

One Copper

Two Brightcore

Brightcores, Obsidian slabs, and Blast cores can also be found in a Lava Cave, as explained when finding Copper above. Brightcores are golden colored and Obsidian are dark purple, which will both need to be mined the same way.

In order to get a Blast Core you need to eliminate a Blaster mob, where they will then drop these as loot.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about where to find Copper and how to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

